Liam Payne Packs on PDA with New Flame Cairo Dwek One Month After Split from Ex Cheryl

One month after announcing his split from Cheryl, Liam Payne is stepping out with a new woman.

The former One Direction singer, 24, was photographed showing off plenty of PDA with model Cairo Dwek, 20, over the weekend in Lake Como.

The new couple held hands, kissed and kept their arms wrapped around each other while enjoying a leisurely stroll in Italy, as seen photos on Just Jared.

On July 1, the “Bedroom Floor” singer confirmed he and 35-year-old Cheryl — with whom he shares 16-month-old son Bear — had split after more than two years together.

“Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make,” Payne wrote on Twitter. “We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

The former Girls Aloud singer posted a similar statement on her social media accounts and later hit back at rumors that her mother Joan Callaghan played a part in their breakup.

“I hate responding to stuff esp at such difficult times but I cannot sit here and listen to such nasty, false articles regarding my mam. I don’t know why they involve her in stories about me. I can assure you she has absolutely nothing to do with any of it. I am a grown woman who is capable of dealing with my own life. She is a soft and kind woman who doesn’t deserve to be dragged into something that has nothing whatsoever to do with her,” she wrote on Twitter.