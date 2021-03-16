Liam Payne Congratulates Harry Styles on Grammys Win: 'Proud to Be Your Brother'

The two singers have remained pals since One Direction split in 2015

Liam Payne is so proud of his former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles!

The "Familiar" singer posted on his Instagram Stories on Monday, congratulating Styles, 27, on his 2021 Grammys win for best pop solo performance.

"Congrats @hshq on your Grammy win," Payne, 27, wrote under a meme about the former boy band. "What a huge moment, proud to be your brother"

The two singers have remained pals since One Direction split in 2015. All five members — Styles, Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan — have since pursued solo projects.

Sunday night's win was a first for Styles, as One Direction was never nominated for a Grammy for any of their five albums.

In December, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer opened up to Variety about being in the group and how everyone going their own way was a "next step in evolution."

"When you look at the history of people coming out of bands and starting solo careers, they feel this need to apologize for being in the band," Styles said. "'Don't worry, everyone, that wasn't me! Now I get to do what I really want to do.' But we loved being in the band."

This isn't the first time Styles talked about his time in the "Steal My Girl" boyband.

During his cover story interview with Vogue in November, the singer said he "wanted to soak in" his time in the band.

"I think the typical thing is to come out of a band like that and almost feel like you have to apologize for being in it. But I loved my time in it," Styles told the outlet. "It was all new to me, and I was trying to learn as much as I could."

In his Vogue shoot — where he became the first man to land a solo cover on the fashion magazine — Styles wore a lace-trimmed dress and tuxedo jacket crafted by Gucci's creative director, Alessandro Michele.

Payne came to his defense, saying that he was a fan of the cover and, again, expressing pride in his former bandmate.

"[I] thought it was great," Payne told Entertainment Tonight of Styles' cover.

"I think he's enjoying himself and he's free to do as he wishes," the singer added. "And, you know, I just think that people don't need to be so bothered about stuff. There's been a lot more stuff going on this year than whether or not he's wearing the right clothes in someone else's mind."

Payne continued, praising Styles for having "never really lost himself, even in spite of everything."