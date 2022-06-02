"Guys – I wouldn't normally comment on this stuff but when it's your family it's hard to let it slide," Payne tweeted in response to his viral comments about Malik from the Impaulsive podcast

Liam Payne Clarifies Zayn Malik Friendship Comments: 'I Didn't Articulate Myself as Well as I Could Have'

Liam Payne wants to clear up his recent comments about Zayn Malik.

During a recent appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, Payne, 28, spoke about his relationship to fellow ex-One Direction member Malik, 29, with host Logan Paul, who at one point brought up the "Pillowtalk" performer's 2020 feud with his brother, Jake, after the siblings publicly claimed he was unkind to them during a trip to Las Vegas.

At the time of the feud, Malik's then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid posted a tweet addressing the scenario, which read, "Lol cause he doesn't care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed …"

"She tweeted something about get yourself a respectful man or something. That one didn't age very well," said Payne on the podcast, seemingly referencing Malik's alleged September 2021 physical altercation with Gigi's mother Yolanda, whom he reportedly called a "f—ing Dutch slut."

Payne then seemingly made his thoughts about Malik clear. "There's many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there's many reasons why I'll always, always be on his side," he told Logan, 27.

After the Impaulsive episode aired, Payne's comments about Malik went viral, leading the "Strip That Down" singer to post multiple tweets on Tuesday clarifying his feelings toward his former groupmate.

"Guys – I wouldn't normally comment on this stuff but when it's your family it's hard to let it slide," began Payne's post. ​​"They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to – but listening back maybe I didn't articulate myself as well as I could have."

"I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side," he continued. "That's family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever."

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Payne spoke about the differences in Malik's life experiences versus his own.

"If I had had to go through what he went through — with his growth and whatever else… My parents are overly supportive to the point where it's annoying at times. Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense," he said.

"You can always look at the man for where he is and say, 'Oh yeah, whatever, that guy's a d—,'" Payne continued. "But at the end of the day, once you're understanding what he's been through to get to that point — and also whether or not he wanted to be there."

He added, "I can't sit here and d— on him because of whatever. And listen, I don't agree with any of his actions. I can't commend some of the things that he's done. I can't be on his side for that."