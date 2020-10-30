Liam Payne Lands Himself on 'Naughty List' in New Christmas Song with TikTok Star Dixie D'Amelio

"As we approach Halloween and Christmas during such a whirlwind year it’s important everyone looks out for each other," said the singer

Liam Payne's got coal in his stocking this year!

On Friday, the former One Direction member, 27, debuted a new Christmas-themed single titled "Naughty List" featuring 19-year-old TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio. This is the second solo holiday song for Payne after last year's "All I Want (for Christmas)."

Payne teased the new song earlier this week on TikTok, a platform he says he's grown to love.

"I love making TikTok videos and have really enjoyed connecting with the community," he says in a press release. "Everyone on TikTok is so creative and I love seeing all of the ways they use my music in their videos which is why I decided to release 'Naughty List' on TikTok first. My fans are the best and I can't wait to see all of them using 'Naughty List' in their videos."

For her part, D'Amelio says she's excited about joining Payne on the track — and to add to fans' Christmas joy.

"We all could use a little early holiday spirit, so I'm hoping everyone has fun creating videos to this song," she adds. "It's so catchy and I love how it can serve as such a fun way for all of us to feel a little more connected to each other. I can't wait to see the crazy content everyone comes up with."

On Instagram, Payne celebrated the new Christmas tune and asked fans to give his TikTok collaborator a "warm welcome like I know you guys can."

"I have fallen in love with TikTok and I'm excited to have some fun leading up to the holidays with Dixie and her family…," he wrote. "As we approach Halloween and Christmas during such a whirlwind year it's important everyone looks out for each other, so please join in the fun with us."

Over the summer, Payne joked to BBC Radio 1 that he sometimes still rocks out to old One Direction hits — but mostly only when he's drunk, he said.

"Usually when I'm really drunk is when the One Direction playlist starts to come out," Payne said at the time.