Liam Payne Says He's About to Lose His House in California Wildfires: 'It's Been a Tough Day'

Liam Payne‘s California home is in the path of the massive wildfires that are continuing to spread across the state, he told his fans on Saturday.

The One Direction alum, 25, tweeted about the tragedy.

“My heart goes out to everyone caught in the fires please stay safe and don’t take unnecessary risks,” he wrote. “I think I’m about to lose my house and its memories. Even worse, tragically people have died.”

“Thoughts and prayers with everyone,” Payne added. “It’s been a tough day. Let’s hope it gets better.”

Payne is one of the many people who have been affected by the wildfires currently burning through California, which have forced thousands of people to flee their homes for safety and has caused at least nine fatalities.

High winds, low humidity and dry vegetation have stoked the fires, which have quickly spread throughout the state, causing a quarter of a million people to flee the area, according to CNN.

One, dubbed the Woolsey Fire, covered 70,000 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura counties as of Saturday morning, CNN reported. Another, the Hill Fire, spread over 10,000 acres in the Newbury Park area — blocks away from the Thousand Oaks bar where 12 people were killed in a mass shooting on Wednesday.

Firefighters in the northern part of the state are battling a blaze — known as the Camp Fire — which has led to the evacuation of nearly 40,000 people. As of Saturday morning, the fire had burned through 100,000 acres and was 20 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. This was the largest of the three blazes.

Like Payne, many celebrities have spoken out about their experiences with the deadly blaze on social media.

Among the stars who have shared their stories included Orlando Bloom, Lady Gaga, Will Smith, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, Martin Sheen, Cher, Iggy Azalea, Alyssa Milano, Rainn Wilson, Robin Thicke and more.

To help victims of the California wildfires, visit the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the California Fire Foundation for more information.