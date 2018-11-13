Liam Hemsworth Shares Striking Photo of Burned Out Home He Shared with Miley Cyrus

As three uncontrolled wildfires blaze throughout California, Liam Hemsworth has shared a photo showing all that’s left of the Malibu home he shared with fiancée Miley Cyrus.

“It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love,” he began the lengthy caption that accompanies a striking image of their burnt out walls, with the charred remains of the letters “L-O-V-E” that once decorated the space.

“Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires,” the 28-year-old Thor star continued. “I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger.”

Hemsworth also offered thanks to the firefighters and volunteers who continue to battle the blaze. “It’s going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all. To help/donate visit @malibufoundationand @happyhippiefdn.”

Cyrus, 25, paid tribute to their place of residence in song with the 2017 hit “Malibu.” Late Sunday night she opened up about the loss with a post on Twitter.

“Completely [devastated] by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong,” she wrote in the first of three posts.

“I am grateful for all I have left,” Cyrus continued. “Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA [County] Sheriff’s department!”

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Cyrus linked to organizations that would benefit from donations and signed her post, “I love you more than ever.”

A rep for the couple tell PEOPLE that the pair are healthy, along with their furry friends. “Miley and Liam lost their home but are very grateful to be safe along with their animals! Their community and state are very special to them and they want to give back to the place that has created so many beautiful memories for themselves and others. They are donating $500,000 dollars to The Malibu Foundation through Miley’s charity, Happy Hippie, in hopes to restore Malibu’s magic. These funds will be used for those in financial need, emergency relief assistance, community rebuilding , wildfire prevention and climate change resilience.”

At least 44 people have died since three wildfires broke out in California, with the Camp Fire taking dozens of lives in Northern California — making it the deadliest blaze in the state’s history, reports say.

The Camp Fire broke out on Thursday, killing at least 42 people and burning through 117,000 acres by Monday, according to the New York Times and CalFire. The fire has left several homes and other structures destroyed, and was only 30 percent contained by Monday.

As of Sunday night, 228 people remained missing, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said, according to the Associated Press. With that, friends and relatives accompanied authorities to search for their loved ones in the rubble of Paradise, the AP reported.

On Sunday, Honea announced that the death toll stood at 29. However, in a Monday update, Honea revealed that 10 more bodies had been found in Paradise and three had been discovered in nearby Concow. Miles away, the Woolsey Fire burned outside Los Angeles, after first sparking on Thursday and doubling in size overnight.

The Woolsey Fire has killed two people, injured three and burned through more than 90,000 acres, according to CalFire. It was 30 percent contained by Monday. Meanwhile, the Hill Fire ruined more than 4,500 acres in Ventura County, and was 85 percent contained by Monday.

Thousands have been ordered to evacuate since the massive blazes broke our last week, leaving many fleeing for their lives from the fast-moving flames. The Camp Fire has caused the most damage — and the most deaths — as its left medical staff to evacuate patients from hospitals, and families to leave everything behind for the sake of their lives.

Although thousands of firefighters are working to contain the blazes, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns that “strong offshore” winds and low humidity “will promote conditions highly favorable” for a continued spread of the fires.

To help victims of the California wildfires, visit the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the California Fire Foundation for more information.