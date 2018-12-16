Liam Hemsworth Joins Miley Cyrus in New York City Before Her Saturday Night Live Appearance

Miley and Liam take New York!

On Saturday, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were spotted entering NBC’s studio in the Big Apple before the “Malibu” singer, 26, performed as Saturday Night Live‘s musical guest.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wearing her long tresses down, Cyrus bundled up in boots and a black coat with an oversized buckle. The Isn’t It Romantic actor, 28, kept it casual in a blue ensemble that included a cap, sneakers and a jacket over a white t-shirt.

Later in the day, Cyrus wowed in a sparkly jacket (sans shirt) and matching pants as she and Mark Ronson, in a glittery suit jacket of his own, performed their hit “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” on SNL.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Reveals How She Started Smoking Weed Again: ‘My Mom Got Me Back on It’

Sean Ono Lennon, the son of Beatles legend John Lennon and Yoko Ono, later joined Cyrus and Ronson onstage for their cover of his parents’ song “(Happy Xmas) War Is Over.” Comedian Pete Davidson introduced the trio hours after he posted a concerning message on Instagram about his mental health.

BACKGRID

Cyrus and Hemsworth have had a difficult month. In November, she shared that the couple’s house burned down during the fires that ravaged California.

“Completely [devastated] by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones,” she tweeted. “My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong.”

The next day, Hemsworth posted an Instagram picture of the decimated house. The decorative letters L-O-V-E were visible in the pile of rubble.

“It’s been a heartbreaking few days,” he captioned the photo. “This is what’s left of my house. Love.”

In December, Cyrus said in an On Air with Ryan Seacrest interview that she is “in a really good kind of healing place right now” following the fire.

She made mention of the L-O-V-E letters that survived the natural disaster. “That’s literally and physically all that’s left, so I felt that that was really poetic. You can always rebuild a physical structure, but that love that can’t be destroyed is always there and always stays strong,” Cyrus explained. “That’s been something that gave me a lot of light at a dark time.”

Later this month, Cyrus joked about how she rewarded Hemsworth for rescuing her animals — including seven dogs, four horses, two pigs and three cats — from the fire.

RELATED: Watch Miley Cyrus Fail to Immediately Recognize One of Her Big Hits While Playing Musical Game

“Liam, I’ve never loved him more for this,” Cyrus said on SiruisXM’s Howard Stern Show. “I call him my survival partner now. He thinks it’s not romantic, but I learned that it is. It is why you pair up with someone, for survival. He was so incredible — he got all the animals out in his truck. He put two pigs in crates, which I tell you is so hard.”