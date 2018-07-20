Liam Gallagher Tweets at Brother Noel About Reuniting Oasis After Nearly a Decade: 'Cmon'

Liam Gallagher wants to get Oasis back together — but it doesn’t seem like his brother Noel is into the idea.

“Earth to noel,” the former Oasis frontman, 46, wrote on Thursday in a Tweet seemingly directed to his 51-year-old sibling.

After teasing his brother about “doing gigs where people can’t drink alcohol,” the former Oasis frontman, 45, referenced the pair’s long history of animosity (without going into specifics), telling him simply: “I forgive you.”

“Now let’s get the BIG O back together and stop f— about,” Liam continued, adding: “the drinks are on me LG X.”

While his 51-year-old brother does have a Twitter account, Liam chose not to tag him in the note. Additionally, Noel does not follow Liam on the social media platform, although he does follow the official account for Oasis.

In a follow-up Tweet, Liam told fans he didn’t want to reunite the band because he was “desperate,” he just thought “it’d be a nice thing to do.”

However, an hour later, presumably referencing his brother’s lack of response, Liam tweeted “Cmon.”

Even later, Noel added in a separate Tweet: “I’ll take that as a NO then as you were LG x”

Noel famously quit the band in 2009, explaining in an official statement that “I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.”

Liam then appeared to criticize his brother, explaining his brother’s lack of interest by calling him a “U2 fan.”

The musician previously made headlines by accusing his brother Noel of “brown nosing” Bono and the rest of the band after it was announced that the Gallagher brother would support U2 live.

Liam then told a fan he would “rather eat my own s—t than than listen to them bunch of beige f—ks as you were.”

Liam previously spoke out against his brother in June 2017, after Noel chose not to participate in a benefit concert that helped raise funds for victims of the terror attack at Ariana Grande‘s May 22 concert in Manchester — the city where the brothers are from.

“What an amazing night last night pure love vibrations nobody comes close to Manchester love forever,” Liam wrote on social media following the event before turning his attention to his brother.

“Oh and if anybody’s seen rkid tell him he can come out now as you were,” he said.

“Manchester id like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe,” he continued. “Noels out of the f—ing country weren’t we all love get on a f—ing plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f—.”