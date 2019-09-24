Liam Gallagher Says Oasis Reunion Won't Be Happening Soon: ‘I’ve Done Stupid Things on the Internet’

Liam Gallagher is opening up about his feud with brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel Gallagher.

In a new interview with Billboard, Liam — who recently released his second solo project, Why Me? Why Not. — explained why he believes Oasis hasn’t reunited in the 10 years since Noel left the band in 2009.

During those years, the brothers have not been shy about trading public barbs on the internet, including Liam’s numerous references to his brother as a “potato.”

“The people that Noel is surrounded by want to keep us apart,” he claimed to Billboard. “I’ve got no more olive branches to give. I’ve done my bit. Everyone goes, ‘If you stop calling him a potato then he might get the band back together.’ The geezer don’t want the band back together because he likes to be the main man.”

“He’s better off in that world,” Liam, 47, continued. “If the f—ing music he’s writing now was going to be any part of Oasis, I’d f—ing blow my brains out. We’re probably better off apart.”

When asked if an Oasis reunion is now “further away than ever,” Liam responded, “Without a doubt.”

“I’ve done stupid things in the past on the internet, tweeting s—, but that’s life,” he continued. “He’s done a few s—y things as well.”

“But I think it was over before that anyway,” the musician added. “You don’t split Oasis up lightly. I think he wanted to do a solo career and he wanted to write his f—ing little disco music for all his little disco mates and they knew that wouldn’t fly with me. It’s nothing to do with me calling him a potato.”

Liam also told the magazine that he’s currently “the happiest I’ve ever been.”

“My kids are all healthy. I have a relationship with my daughter [Molly Moorish] for the first time. Debbie [Gwyther, his partner] is blowing my mind, so all is good in the world,” he said. “I’ve got two lovely cats. My mam is still alive. And I’m not surrounded by d—heads for the first time in my life.”

Noel, 52, famously quit Oasis in 2009, explaining in an official statement at the time that “I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.”

The brothers’ feud has continued on and off Twitter over the years. In July 2018, Liam tweeted that he wanted to get Oasis back together, but the siblings didn’t appear to be on the same page.

After teasing his brother about “doing gigs where people can’t drink alcohol,” Liam referenced the pair’s long history of animosity (without going into specifics), telling him simply: “I forgive you.”

“Now let’s get the BIG O back together and stop f— about,” Liam continued, adding: “the drinks are on me LG X.”

While his brother does have a Twitter account, Liam chose not to tag him in the note, and Noel did not respond.

“I’ll take that as a NO then as you were LG x,” Liam added in a follow-up tweet.

The musician previously made headlines by accusing Noel of “brown nosing” Bono and U2, and by speaking out against his brother in June 2017, after Noel chose not to participate in a benefit concert that helped raise funds for victims of the terror attack at Ariana Grande‘s May 22 concert in Manchester — the brothers’ hometown.