The former Oasis frontman joked Saturday that he's "Got the cover shot for Nxt album" in a tweet about his injury

Liam Gallagher Says He Injured His Face After Falling Out of a Helicopter After Festival: 'All Good'

It looks like Liam Gallagher has taken quite the tumble.

The former Oasis frontman, 48, shared a photo of himself with a bandage running down his nose Saturday to Instagram, claiming it was the result of him falling out of a helicopter.

"So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn't rite [sic] it," he wrote alongside a photo of his injury on Twitter, adding that he was "all good."

Gallagher had been performing at the Isle of Wight Festival at Seaclose Park in Newport, England, shortly before the accident, according to The Independent.

"Who said [Rock n Roll] is dead," he continued. "Keith Moon eat your drum skin out. C'mon you know."

In response to a tweet suggesting the fall must not have been from very high, Gallagher joked that he had fallen "100 thousand feet."

The solo artist later joked about making the image an album cover. "Got the cover shot for Nxt album c'mon you nose," he quipped.

After his initial post, Gallagher shared a photo on Twitter of an open bottle of Estrella, writing, "What doesn't kill ya makes ya TUFF GONG," alongside it.