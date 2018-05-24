Liam Gallagher Reunites with Estranged Daughter Molly Moorish, 21, For First Time in 19 Years

Liam Gallagher has finally met his estranged daughter Molly Moorish, nearly two decades after he last saw her.

On Wednesday, the former Oasis singer, 45, shared a black-and-white photo of himself backstage at a Rolling Stones concert in London taken the night prior, posing alongside Molly and his two sons, Lennon, 18 and Gene, 16.

The picture comes nearly a year after Gallagher admitted to GQ that he had “never got around” to meeting Molly, explaining that he didn’t get along with her mom, singer Lisa Moorish.

“The kid I haven’t seen. We’ll see one day, but, no, not seen her,” Gallagher said. “I just ain’t met her because her mam’s… Listen, we don’t work. We don’t get on.”

Gallagher and Lisa had dated for two years before she got pregnant with Molly, Lisa wrote on Instagram Thursday. According to the Evening Standard, he last saw Molly when she was a young infant, 19 years ago.

Molly, a working model, also posted Liam’s picture. She added the caption “As You Were” — a phrase that’s also the name of Gallagher’s most recent album.

In his GQ interview, published last July, Gallagher said he’d be open to reuniting with Molly.

“If I met her, she’d be cool. She’s welcome in my world and that, you know what I mean? Without a doubt,” he said. “I mean I’m open to everything. But at the moment it ain’t happening.”

“Got no problem with the girl whatsoever,” he continued. “The girl’s been looked after and clothed and fed and sent to lovely schools. I bought them a house and all that tack. I just think she’s best off with her mum.”

Asked if he thought Molly would want to get to know her father, Gallagher said, “I’m sure she would.”

“They aren’t good when they are forced, these things,” he said. “I think we leave it be. See what happens. If it happens it happens. Certainly, wouldn’t turn her away, man. … Let it be.”

Gallagher’s sons, Lennon and Gene, both came from different relationships. Lennon was born out of Gallagher’s marriage to ex-wife Patsy Kensit, while Gene was born during Gallagher’s courtship to All Saints singer Nicole Appleton.

He also has a fourth child — a daughter named Gemma — from a relationship with journalist Lisa Ghorbani, who lives in New York. Like he was with Molly for so long, Gallagher and Gemma are still estranged.

“Not met the one in New York either,” he told the Daily Mirror in February. “But I wish them well. If they ever need anything, give us a shout.”