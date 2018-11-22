Last Living LFO Member Brad Fischetti Breaks Silence on Devin Lima's Death with Emotional Video

Brad Fischetti, the last living member of LFO, has broken his silence after bandmate Devin Lima‘s death.

“Harold ‘Devin’ Lima passed away early this morning after a valiant battle with cancer,” Fischetti, 43, confirmed in the emotional video posted to YouTube on Wednesday. “He will be greatly missed by many.”

“For me, he was a brother. To his six kids, he was a father, to their mother, a wonderful partner,” the singer continued. “He was a son, a brother, a friend and beloved by so many. He was an extraordinary talent and a beautiful man.”

“I will miss him and I will honor him and I know right now he stands in the presence of greatness in the midst of heaven talking to Jesus saying, ‘Hey watch out for my friends,'” he finished. “That’s where I find peace.”

Underneath the video, in which the musician wears an LFO shirt and sits alongside two pairs of Adidas sneakers — seemingly belonging to Lima and his other late bandmate Rich Cronin — Fischetti thanked the fans for their support and passed along an anecdote from Lima just days before his passing.

“On behalf of the LFO family, thank you for the tremendous outpouring of love from friends, family, fans, media, and those in the music industry,” he wrote. “A few days before he passed away he said to me, ‘Bro, when it’s over, just tell them I disappeared.’ My friends – Harold ‘Devin’ Lima has disappeared.”

Lima died Wednesday at 41 years old — some 13 months after he had surgery to remove a football-size tumor caused by stage-four adrenal cancer.

At the time of Lima’s surgery, Fischetti told fans on YouTube that the “surgery was great. The tumor was the size of a football. But [the surgery] was smooth, they didn’t have to take out some of the organs they thought they would.”