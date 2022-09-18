Entertainment Music Lewis Capaldi Says He Was Kicked Off Tinder Because People 'Think I'm Fake' "I met my last girlfriend on Tinder," Lewis Capaldi revealed as he opened up about dating in the public eye and his struggles with the apps By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 18, 2022 05:35 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Lewis Capaldi is getting real about the woes of dating in the spotlight. The Grammy Award nominee, 25, revealed he's been kicked off at least three dating apps as he appeared this week on the Diary of a CEO podcast, where he discussed life, love and fame. "I've just been kicked off Tinder because I think people think I'm fake," Capaldi explained. "So, I've been kicked off Bumble, Tinder, Hinge ... I love Tinder, Tinder's great but Hinge is what I really want to get on, because I feel like mid-20s, that's what people are on." Lewis Capaldi Reveals He Has Tourette's Syndrome: 'It's a New Thing — I'm Learning' He noted: "I met my last girlfriend on Tinder and she's f—ing great." Capaldi said he's "on a bunch" of dating apps, including one recommended social network that pushed him out of his comfort zone. Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty "Someone told me to get on this one called Feeld, and I was like, 'Cool, it's another dating app, whatever,'" Capaldi recounted. "And I go on it, and it's like so sexual. And I'm like, 'This is way beyond anything I'm tuned in for.'" The Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent artist added, "If I met the right person, I'd be buzzed. But right now it's a bit unfair with the other person, they'd have to be quite an understanding human being." RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Garner Jokes 'No One Swipes' on Her Tinder Profile but Tyler Cameron Says He's 'Swiping Right' Capaldi revealed earlier this month that he's been diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome, explaining on Instagram Live that he's always had it and his shoulder twitches because of it. "The worst thing about it is when I'm excited I get it, when I'm stressed I get it, when I'm happy I get it. It happens all the time," Capaldi explained. "Some days it's more painful than others, and some days it's less painful. It looks a lot worse than it is. Sometimes it's quite uncomfortable … but it comes and goes."