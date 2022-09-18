Lewis Capaldi Says He Was Kicked Off Tinder Because People 'Think I'm Fake'

Lewis Capaldi is getting real about the woes of dating in the spotlight.

The Grammy Award nominee, 25, revealed he's been kicked off at least three dating apps as he appeared this week on the Diary of a CEO podcast, where he discussed life, love and fame.

"I've just been kicked off Tinder because I think people think I'm fake," Capaldi explained. "So, I've been kicked off Bumble, Tinder, Hinge ... I love Tinder, Tinder's great but Hinge is what I really want to get on, because I feel like mid-20s, that's what people are on."

He noted: "I met my last girlfriend on Tinder and she's f—ing great."

Capaldi said he's "on a bunch" of dating apps, including one recommended social network that pushed him out of his comfort zone.

Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

"Someone told me to get on this one called Feeld, and I was like, 'Cool, it's another dating app, whatever,'" Capaldi recounted. "And I go on it, and it's like so sexual. And I'm like, 'This is way beyond anything I'm tuned in for.'"

The Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent artist added, "If I met the right person, I'd be buzzed. But right now it's a bit unfair with the other person, they'd have to be quite an understanding human being."

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Garner Jokes 'No One Swipes' on Her Tinder Profile but Tyler Cameron Says He's 'Swiping Right'

Capaldi revealed earlier this month that he's been diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome, explaining on Instagram Live that he's always had it and his shoulder twitches because of it.

"The worst thing about it is when I'm excited I get it, when I'm stressed I get it, when I'm happy I get it. It happens all the time," Capaldi explained. "Some days it's more painful than others, and some days it's less painful. It looks a lot worse than it is. Sometimes it's quite uncomfortable … but it comes and goes."