Lewis Capaldi Stuns London Commuters by Performing on Train Station Piano

Lewis Capaldi has debuted his next single on a train station piano, earning some new fans, and a potential protégé!

The singer-songwriter, 26, sat down for an impromptu performance of his new song "Pointless" while walking through London's St Pancras International this past week, surprising passersby.

A TikTok shared by the UK's Official Charts shows how it all went down. Capaldi was strolling through the station passing out flyers for his new single, co-written with Ed Sheeran, before sitting down at a public piano chair and commanding a crowd of commuters. The crowd eventually got a bit bigger, and Capaldi ended up teaching a young girl how to play the song on a piano.

In an earlier clip shared on Instagram, the singer detailed the moment he helped the young fan learn the song. At the end of the video, the Grammy-nominated star gives the girl a high five and commends her on her "unreal" performance.

"Went to play my new song in a train station in London but there was already someone there way better than I am so I just asked her to play it x," Capaldi captioned the clip.

Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

Whether or not the young fan becomes Capaldi's new pianist, she still helped promote the track, which arrives on Dec. 2 ahead of the May 2023 release of his sophomore effort Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent. Outside of album promo, it's been an eventful year for the Scottish musician, who revealed in September that he had been diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome.

Capaldi shared the news during an Instagram Live, explaining that he's always had shoulder twitches, but didn't understand why until recently. As Capaldi explained during the stream, he originally thought he had "some horrible degenerative disease," but realized that being diagnosed with Tourette's "makes so much sense" after spotting his twitches in interviews from 2018. He spoke out about it in an effort to make fans that he wasn't "taking cocaine."

According to the Mayo Clinic, Tourette's syndrome is a disorder "that involves repetitive movements or unwanted sounds (tics) that can't be easily controlled." As previously reported, tics typically begin to manifest between the ages of 2 and 15, and males are three to four times more likely to develop the disorder than females.

"I do the shoulder twitch quite a lot. And you see underneath every TikTok and stuff, people are like, 'Why is he twitching?', which is fine. Curiosity is fine. I get it," Capaldi said... "It's a new thing, I haven't really learned much about it — I'm learning," he said. "I've got Botox on my shoulder to stop it moving. It worked for a bit."

Emma McNally, CEO of Tourettes Action, praised the singer for sharing his diagnosis back in September. "Tourette's affects 1 in 100 school-aged children, however the public perception is that it affects only a minority," she told The Guardian. "Lewis Capaldi speaking out about his diagnosis will hopefully encourage others who are in the public eye to do the same."