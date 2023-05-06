Lewis Capaldi Steps Out with Girlfriend Ellie MacDowall for Hand-in-Hand Stroll in Los Angeles

The British musician told BBC Radio 2's Scott Mills about his relationship with the Scottish actress in April: "I have a girlfriend and that's going really well"

By
Published on May 6, 2023 09:07 AM
Lewis Capaldi Holds Hands With Girlfriend Ellie MacDowell In Los Angeles
Photo: Splash News Online

Lewis Capaldi might be getting kinda used to being someone Ellie MacDowall loves.

The British singer-songwriter was spotted stepping out with his Scottish actress girlfriend for a hand-in-hand stroll in Los Angeles' West Hollywood neighborhood on Friday.

Capaldi, 26, wore a white t-shirt with black pants and white sneakers for the outing, while MacDowall, 23, wore a green tank top paired with a black sweater and pants as well as black-and-white sneakers.

The pair has seemingly been dating since November of last year, when they were first spotted having a dinner date together, per Daily Mail. They were then photographed kissing on a sofa during a party after the 2023 BRIT Awards in February, where Capaldi was nominated and delivered a performance of his single "Forget Me."

Last month, the "Before You Go" musician spoke about the relationship for the first time in an interview with BBC Radio 2's Scott Mills. "I have a girlfriend and that's going really well," he said at the time. "I am a happy chappy, she's a lovely lady. I feel good about everything."

Lewis Capaldi Holds Hands With Girlfriend Ellie MacDowell In Los Angeles
Splash News Online

Capaldi is currently on tour, and MacDowall attended his show at the Greek Theatre in L.A. on Thursday, sharing a video of his performance to her Instagram Story.

The actress has previously appeared in short films including 2021's Mohini and 2022's The Proposal, and she's gearing up to play actor Cary Grant's daughter Jennifer in the upcoming ITVX biopic series Archie.

In March, Capaldi released a Netflix documentary called How I'm Feeling Now that documented his rise to fame, the process behind making his forthcoming sophomore album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent (out May 19) and struggles with mental health and Tourette's syndrome.

He posted a note to social media ahead of its release, revealing that he was "extremely hesitant" to take part in the film.

"I think because I seem quite open about a lot of things whether it be in interviews, on stage or social media people assume they know a lot about me and my life but in actual fact I tend to keep a lot of things to myself as a matter of preference," wrote the Grammy nominee. "Now that this film, two and a half years in the making, is finally coming out I'd be lying if I said I wasn't wildly nervous."

He noted that How I'm Feeling Now features many topics he "hasn't spoken about before" and said "the film became way more intimate than I'd ever imagined so it feels like a particularly vulnerable position to be in."

Despite feeling "nervous," Capaldi told fans he was "really looking forward to sharing it with the world."

The musician released a single, also titled "How I'm Feeling Now," shortly after debuting the film's trailer and described it as "a tune that's all about something I've never really written about in my music before which is my mental health."

"Obviously I completely recognize how lucky I am to have the life I do and I know there are people in much worse positions than I am out there but as much as the last 5 years have been the best of my life, I would be lying if I said it all hasn't taken its toll mentally," said the performer, who broke out in 2019 with the worldwide hit "Someone You Loved," which was followed up with another emotional smash, "Before You Go."

Capaldi continued, "I know the last few years have been and continue to be difficult for everyone so hopefully you relate to the tune in some way and it might be nice to hear there's someone else in a similar boat as you, I know it would for me."

In the note's final section, the performer said he's "extremely proud of what this documentary has become" and thanked the team behind it. "Seriously been one of the most amazing and extremely peculiar experiences of my life," he wrote, "however I doubt I'll be rushing to make another one anytime soon because having a camera crew with you everywhere you go makes you look like a d--- and is quite simply f---ing stupid."

Related Articles
HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 21: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at NRG Stadium on April 21, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift Announces 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' at Nashville Show: 'I Love to Surprise You'
Taylor Swift; Matt Healy
The 1975's Matty Healy Spotted at Taylor Swift's Nashville Eras Show amid Romance Rumors
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn
Ed Sheeran Says Wife Cherry Seaborn Wants to 'Ignore' Public Attention: 'She's Always Been a Private Person'
Evan Ross (L) and recording artist Ashlee Simpson attend the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Evan Ross Says Ashlee Simpson's Friend Warned Her He Was 'Trouble' After First Make Out
Dame Olivia Newton-John, Dolly Pardon
Olivia Newton-John Duets with Dolly Parton on 'Jolene' as Her Final Recording: 'I Loved Every Moment'
Marie Osmond celebrates anniversary
Marie Osmond Celebrates 12th Anniversary with Husband Steve Craig: 'Love of My Life'
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello pack on the PDA during a date night in LA
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Step Out for Los Angeles Comedy Show After Coachella Kiss
50 Cent
50 Cent Announces the Final Lap Tour: 'You've Waited Long Enough'
Carey Hart and Pink attend Billboard's 2019 LIve Music Summit and Awards Ceremony at the Montage Hotel on November 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Carey Hart Jokes He Has 'Thick Skin' When It Comes to Pink's Songs About Him
Lizzo attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Lizzo Apologizes to Fans After Canceling Montreal Concert Over Illness: 'I Think It's the Flu'
Madonna, Anitta
Anitta Had a 'Nervous' Bathroom Emergency Before Recording with Madonna: 'My Stomach Was Going Crazy'
CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 22: Post Malone attends as Spotify hosts an evening of music with star-studded performances with The Black Keys and Post Malone during Cannes Lions 2022 at Spotify Beach on June 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spotify)
Watch Post Malone Trade Shoes with a Fan — and Warn That His 'Stank'
Amy Wadge and Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran's 'Thinking Out Loud' Co-Writer Amy Wadge Says She Feels 'Relieved' After He Won Trial (Exclusive)
matty healy
All About Matty Healy, The 1975's Lead Singer and Rhythm Guitarist
Taylor Swift
Nashville Celebrates Taylor Swift's 'Homecoming Weekend' on Tour with Proclamation and Park Bench (Exclusive)
Ashanti, Nelly
Nelly and Ashanti Are Taking It Slow and 'Just Hanging' as Exes Fuel Reconciliation Buzz: Source (Exclusive)