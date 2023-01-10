Lewis Capaldi Jokes He Feels 'Cheated' That No One Has Slid Into His DMs After Getting Famous

The "Someone You Loved" singer will release his second album in May

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 03:55 PM
Lewis Capaldi performs on stage during day two of Latitude Festival 2022
Lewis Capaldi. Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Lewis Capaldi thought being a rock star would help his love life —but he's still looking for the one.

The "Someone You Loved" singer-songwriter, 26, revealed on a radio show that despite his success in the music world, he's never had anyone slide into his Instagram DMs hoping for a date.

"When I was younger — and I've never been the most classically good-looking man — I used to get told if you play music girls will like you," he said on Made in Chelsea alum Sam Thompson's Hits Radio show. "So I basically learned how to play guitar, shaped my whole personality around the fact that I could play music, got famous and I'm like, 'Here we go!'"

Alas, the Grammy-nominated star joked that things haven't exactly played out according to plan.

"'I wonder what Victoria's Secret model I'm going to have on my arm, what beautiful, intelligent, incredibly famous musician or actress I'm going to attract,' and I can honestly say not one person has slid into my DMs in a romantic way," he said. "I feel like I've been cheated."

Spotify's Best New Artist Party featuring Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, Khalid, Alessia Cara and Julia Michaels held at Skylight Clarkson
Lewis Capaldi. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Capaldi reportedly confirmed on a radio show in September that he is single, and quipped that he's on the hunt for someone with a "good sense of humor, low standard, not too worried about the size of certain things, a small lady with small hands."

The Scottish star put out his debut album in 2019, and has released a string of singles in recent months in anticipation of his upcoming sophomore effort Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, which is set for release in May.

Capaldi also revealed in September that he's been diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome, which often causes his shoulder to twitch.

"The worst thing about it is when I'm excited I get it, when I'm stressed I get it, when I'm happy I get it. It happens all the time," he said in an Instagram Live. "Some days it's more painful than others and some days it's less painful. It looks a lot worse than it is. Sometimes it's quite uncomfortable … but it comes and goes."

Related Articles
Lewis Capaldi Stuns London Commuters by Performing on Train Station Piano
Lewis Capaldi Stuns London Commuters by Performing on Train Station Piano
Spotify's Best New Artist Party featuring Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, Khalid, Alessia Cara and Julia Michaels held at Skylight Clarkson
Lewis Capaldi Reveals He Has Tourette's Syndrome: 'It's a New Thing — I'm Learning'
Carly Rae Jepsen
Carly Rae Jepsen Talks Broadway, Going Viral on TikTok and Feeling 'Excited' About Her New Romance
Spotify's Best New Artist Party featuring Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, Khalid, Alessia Cara and Julia Michaels held at Skylight Clarkson
Lewis Capaldi Says He Was Kicked Off Tinder Because People 'Think I'm Fake'
Tyler Perry Speaks Out About His Own Suicide Attempts in the Wake of Twitch's Death
Tyler Perry Speaks Out About His Own Suicide Attempts in the Wake of tWitch's Death
SZA and Phoebe Bridgers
SZA Says Phoebe Bridgers Collab Came After Connecting Over DMs: 'She Was Cool as F---'
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner attend the 54th annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner's Relationship Timeline
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Relationship Timeline
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Relationship: A Look Back
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Relationship: A Look Back
Luke Evans Details How He Got Nicole Kidman on a Duet — and What Role Her Husband Keith Urban Played
Luke Evans Details How He Got Nicole Kidman to Do a Duet with Him — and How Keith Urban Was Involved
Mexican Pop Queen Lets Out Her 'Psycho Bitch' in New Single
Thalía Says She Was Born a 'Psycho Bitch' as She Drops New Song: 'It's Been There for So Many Years'
How Writing a Viral Hit Helped Noah Kahan Restore His 'Faith' in Music — and Inspired His New Album
How Writing a Viral Hit Restored Noah Kahan's 'Faith' in Music — and Inspired New Album 'Stick Season'
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Rina Sawayama attends The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC)
Rina Sawayama on Meeting Lady Gaga After Her Tour Bus Broke Down, Becoming Friends with Elton John
Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett
Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett's Relationship Timeline