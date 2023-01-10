Lewis Capaldi Jokes He Feels 'Cheated' That No One Has Slid Into His DMs After Getting Famous

Lewis Capaldi thought being a rock star would help his love life —but he's still looking for the one.

The "Someone You Loved" singer-songwriter, 26, revealed on a radio show that despite his success in the music world, he's never had anyone slide into his Instagram DMs hoping for a date.

"When I was younger — and I've never been the most classically good-looking man — I used to get told if you play music girls will like you," he said on Made in Chelsea alum Sam Thompson's Hits Radio show. "So I basically learned how to play guitar, shaped my whole personality around the fact that I could play music, got famous and I'm like, 'Here we go!'"

Alas, the Grammy-nominated star joked that things haven't exactly played out according to plan.

"'I wonder what Victoria's Secret model I'm going to have on my arm, what beautiful, intelligent, incredibly famous musician or actress I'm going to attract,' and I can honestly say not one person has slid into my DMs in a romantic way," he said. "I feel like I've been cheated."

Lewis Capaldi. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Capaldi reportedly confirmed on a radio show in September that he is single, and quipped that he's on the hunt for someone with a "good sense of humor, low standard, not too worried about the size of certain things, a small lady with small hands."

The Scottish star put out his debut album in 2019, and has released a string of singles in recent months in anticipation of his upcoming sophomore effort Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, which is set for release in May.

Capaldi also revealed in September that he's been diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome, which often causes his shoulder to twitch.

"The worst thing about it is when I'm excited I get it, when I'm stressed I get it, when I'm happy I get it. It happens all the time," he said in an Instagram Live. "Some days it's more painful than others and some days it's less painful. It looks a lot worse than it is. Sometimes it's quite uncomfortable … but it comes and goes."