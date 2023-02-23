Lewis Capaldi Fans Help Singer Finish Song at Concert After He Seems to Experience Tourette's Tics

Fans of Capaldi stepped in to belt the chorus of his No. 1 hit "Someone You Loved" in Germany on Tuesday

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on February 23, 2023 01:24 PM
LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Lewis Capaldi performs at First Direct Arena on January 14, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Andrew Benge/Redferns)
Lewis Capaldi. Photo: Andrew Benge/Redferns

Lewis Capaldi is getting by with a little help from his fans.

The Scottish singer, 26, leaned on the crowd at a recent show in Frankfurt, Germany to help him sing one of his biggest hits after he was overcome by a series of tics.

Capaldi was performing the bridge of his chart-topping single "Someone You Loved" on Tuesday when he suddenly stopped, seemingly as a result of his Tourette syndrome.

His audience, however, was quick to pick up the slack, and belted the song's final chorus as Capaldi got his body back on track, according to video captured by fans and shared to TikTok.

The touching moment was praised by TikTok users, who called it "so beautiful" and said it had brought tears to their eyes.

The "Forget Me" singer revealed in an Instagram Live in September that he'd always had Tourette's, but had only been recently diagnosed, and said it often manifests itself in a shoulder twitch.

"The worst thing about it is when I'm excited I get it, when I'm stressed I get it, when I'm happy I get it. It happens all the time," he said of his involuntary twitches. "Some days it's more painful than others and some days it's less painful. It looks a lot worse than it is. Sometimes it's quite uncomfortable … but it comes and goes."

Tourette's is a disorder "that involves repetitive movements or unwanted sounds (tics) that can't be easily controlled," according to the Mayo Clinic. Fellow pop star Billie Eilish has also been public about living with the disorder, and said she was diagnosed at age 11.

Capaldi said in September that he initially feared he had "some horrible degenerative disease," but that his diagnosis "makes so much sense," as he noticed himself twitching in old interviews from 2018.

"I do the shoulder twitch quite a lot. And you see underneath every TikTok and stuff, people are like, 'Why is he twitching?', which is fine. Curiosity is fine. I get it," he said, noting that he spoke out about the disorder because he didn't want people to think he was "taking cocaine."

"It's a new thing, I haven't really learned much about it — I'm learning," he added. "I've got Botox on my shoulder to stop it moving. It worked for a bit."

The Grammy-nominated musician put out his debut album in 2019, and has released a string of singles in recent months in anticipation of his upcoming sophomore effort Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, which is set for release in May.

