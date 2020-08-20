Leslie Jordan Hilariously Reacts to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's Sexually Explicit 'WAP'

"I think I just lost a few years off my life, I almost had a heart attack," Leslie Jordan wrote about his reaction to the song

Leslie Jordan had quite the reaction when he listened to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" for the very first time.

On Wednesday, the 65-year-old Will & Grace actor listened to the rap duo's recent collaboration and recorded his initial reaction to the song, which recently took the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the video, which was shared on Instagram, Jordan plays the song from the beginning and bops along to the intro of the tune before he drops his mouth in shock and covers his face with his hand upon hearing the more sexually explicit lyrics of the song — including what that acronym "WAP" stands for.

"Oh Lord, no, no, no!" he hilariously exclaims as he turns the song off and turns to the camera. "I can't believe it, well that is just shocking," he says with a laugh.

"Well, I don't judge. To each his own," he then quips. "I guess every garbage can has its lid."

In his Instagram caption alongside the video, Jordan wrote, "I think I just lost a few years off my life — I almost had a heart attack. @iamcardib, you can’t be kissing me with that dirty mouth."

Social media commentators posted in the comment section of the video to laugh along with Jordan, including some famous faces who cherished his laughable reaction.

Shark Tank's Daymond John shared, "We need new music reviews from now on," as actor Justin Long added, "If I ran into a magic genie, all 3 of my wishes from him would be for you to do a cover of this song. I’d use up all 3 just to make sure he definitely did it 🙏."

Designer Jeff Leatham also wrote, "Amazing- Ha Ha" as Katie Couric sent a simple display of affection of three emojis blowing kisses.

Image zoom Leslie Jordan Leslie Jordan/instagram

The Chattanooga, Tennessee, native has made quite an impression on social media in recent months amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, during which his videos have been seen as a source of light during these uncertain times.

In one of his most popular videos from earlier this year, when the shelter-in-place restrictions were initially recommended, Jordan asks, "Well, s---. What are y'all doing? This is awful. It's still March. How many days are in March?"

In another, Jordan discusses his empty streaming queue, sharing, "Honey, I conquered Netflix. I watched 'em all. I watched the one about the tigers. I watched the one about the boy who tortured kittens. I watched the one about the nun who was murdered in 1969. There's nothing left for me to watch. But I'm not about to turn on the news. They will make you think it's the end of the world."

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's Sexy 'WAP' Music Video Includes a Kylie Jenner Cameo

Jordan's fun take on "WAP" differs from that of Russell Brand and CeeLo Green, who recently spoke unfavorably of the track and it's "use of sexual imagery and female potency," as Brand previously stated.

The British actor, 45, criticized the collaboration between the two rap artists in a lengthy YouTube video, entitled "WAP: Feminist Masterpiece or Porn?" in which he discussed the "cultural phenomena" of the video.