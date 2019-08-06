Leona Lewis Shares New Photos and Details from Her Wedding in Italy: 'It Was So Special'

Image zoom La Dichosa/Hello

Leona Lewis is giving fans an inside look at her stunning wedding in Italy.

On July 27, the X Factor alum married her longtime boyfriend, choreographer Dennis Jauch, in a ceremony held at Sting and his wife Trudie Styler’s Tuscan vineyard located just south of Florence.

“It was just the most beautiful day, full of love,” Lewis, 34, told Hello!, who also shared exclusive photos from the wedding. “It was so special to be able to bring together everyone we love. There were a lot of tears.”

According to Hello!, Lewis wore a full-length white tulle gown by Israeli designer Mira Zwillinger as she walked down the aisle to “Ave Maria” in front of 180 friends and family members, including Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan and The Voice U.K. winner Jermain Jackman. She later changed into a blush pink embellished tulle gown for dinner and a crystal jumpsuit for a party that went on until 7 a.m. and featured a drag queen and a tattoo artist.

Though the ceremony was originally supposed to take place outside, it was moved inside after an unexpected electrical storm hit. The couple told Hello! that they saw this as a sign from Jauch’s father Lutz, who died just three weeks before the wedding.

“I feel like we were meant to be in that space,” Lewis said, and Jauch, 30, added, “There couldn’t have been more of a sign. Dad made sure we all knew he was there.”

On Monday, Lewis shared video from her wedding to her Instagram, thanking Sting and Styler for letting them use their estate and addressing how hard the last few weeks have been since Jauch’s father’s death.

“A little peek into our special day,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you @theofficialsting & @trudiestyler for allowing us & our loved ones to make amazing memories at your gorgeous Tuscan home surrounded by nature, music and beautiful energy. The past few weeks have been the hardest times that @dennisjauch & I have faced together with the loss of his amazing father Lutz. We felt him with us every moment of this day, surrounding us with love and blessings. This day is dedicated to his memory and dedicated to the love that he constantly showed us. Every day is a gift, fill it with love always.”

Lewis said she had invited X Factor judge Simon Cowell, whose record label she was previously signed to, but that he was unable to attend due to his filming schedule for Britain’s Got Talent.

“He really wanted to be there,” Lewis said. “Simon is a very good friend of mine, I love him. We’ve been hanging out a lot this year and he has always been so supportive. He’s such a good guy, and he has his family now, which is beautiful to see.”

Cowell told Hello!, “I’m really thrilled for Leona and Dennis, Leona is such a great person and I wish them all the best for their journey ahead.”

RELATED: Leona Lewis Marries Longtime Boyfriend Dennis Jauch at Gorgeous Vineyard in Tuscany

Lewis and Jauch held their reception in Sting’s recording studio on the vineyard, and they used the musician’s grand piano during the evening. The couple said they decided on their wedding venue, which is located on a whopping 865 acres, because it “felt like home.”

Image zoom Leona Lewis La Dichosa/Hello

For their wedding cake, Lewis and Jauch brought in Sicilian dessert stylist and pastry chef Marco Failla to create a version of the traditional Italian cake, the millefeuille.

“I’m a dessert designer so I wanted to revisit the design of the millefeuille, transforming it into a [tiered] cake decorated with fresh flowers, berries, and 24k gold leaf,” Failla said. “I called it ‘millefeuille extravaganza’. A millefeuille with my nonna’s (grandmother’s) salted dark chocolate cream and a dash of Sicilian caramelized almonds. I was born and raised in Sicily, so I wanted to use the ingredients from my land like the Modica chocolate and the almond.”

Last August, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the “Bleeding Love” singer had gotten engaged to Jauch. Lewis and Jauch first met in 2010 when he was performing as a backup singer on Lewis’ tour, and he popped the question after their eighth anniversary in August 2018.

Image zoom Leona Lewis and Dennis Jauch Mike Rosenthal

In an interview with PEOPLE last November, Lewis opened up about their engagement.

“It’s amazing that we were brought together from different sides of the world through both of our passions, music and dance, whilst on tour in the U.K. eight years ago,” she told PEOPLE in a statement at the time.

Lewis added: “We are both quite private people, but we wanted to share our happy news with everyone that has supported us and watched our relationship blossom over the years. We are so thrilled to be on this new adventure together and it is a beautiful feeling to share that love with you all.”

RELATED VIDEO: Leona Lewis Confirms Her Engagement to Dennis Jauch: ‘We Are So Thrilled’

At the time, Lewis also shared her excitement on Twitter, writing: “My heart is singing the happiest song it’s ever sung. I’m bursting with joy and overcome with emotion that I get to embark on this new adventure with my best friend, my ride or die @dennisjauch. I can’t wait to be your wife … eeeek wife! What?! Argh!”

In June, Lewis celebrated her impending nuptials with a bachelorette party in Waimea, Hawaii. Lewis and eight of her closest pals stayed in the Mauna Kea Residences at the luxe Mauna Kea Beach Hotel.