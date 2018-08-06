Leona Lewis Is Engaged! See Her Dazzling Diamond Ring from Fiancé Dennis Jauch

Leona Lewis is a bride-to-be!

The singer, 33, recently accepted a proposal from her longtime boyfriend Dennis Jauch after eight years of dating, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

On Monday, the X Factor alum subtly showed off her massive diamond engagement ring in several photos and videos posted on her Instagram Story. Reps for Lewis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The happy couple have been spending time together in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where Lewis just finished shooting for the second season of Sony Crackle’s drama The Oath.

Leona Lewis/Instagram

Leona Lewis

Both Lewis and her choreographer beau have been sharing postcard-worthy beach photos from their romantic getaway.

News of the pair’s engagement comes days after they celebrated their eight-year anniversary. On Aug. 1, Jauch shared some of his favorite photos of the duo in a collage shared on Instagram. “It’s been the most beautiful 8 years of my life with this incredible human being. Here’s to many more beautiful memories,” he captioned the nine photos.

Lewis has kept her relationship relatively out of the spotlight but previously opened up about her hopes to settle down eventually.

“Things with Dennis are going really good,” she told U.K.’s Metro in Dec. 2013. “We haven’t talked about marriage yet. It is something I want to do at some point. I did want to get married in my 20s. That was always a weird thing for me.”

She added, “I was always like, ‘I am going to get married in my 20s!’ But now I’m like ‘No, no, no. I’m not ready!’ I feel like you think you are going to be ready but then you get to your late 20s and you’re not ready.”

The couple — who began dating in 2010 — first met when Jauch worked as a backup dancer on her tour.