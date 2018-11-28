Leona Lewis Confirms Her Engagement to Dennis Jauch: 'We Are So Thrilled'

Leona Lewis found something true!

The British singer and longtime boyfriend Dennis Jauch are engaged, the couple confirm to PEOPLE.

“It’s amazing that we were brought together from different sides of the world through both of our passions, music and dance, whilst on tour in the U.K. eight years ago,” says Lewis, 33, who began dating choreographer Jauch, 30, in 2010 after meeting when he was a backup dancer performing with her.

“We are both quite private people, but we wanted to share our happy news with everyone that has supported us and watched our relationship blossom over the years,” adds Lewis. “We are so thrilled to be on this new adventure together and it is a beautiful feeling to share that love with you all.”

On Wednesday, Lewis took to Twitter to share her excitement.

My heart is singing the happiest song it’s ever sung 🙏🏾✨💍 I’m bursting with joy and overcome with emotion that I get to embark on this new adventure with my best friend,my ride or die @dennisjauch I can’t wait to be your wife 🙈 eeeek wife! What?! Argh! @people @mrmikerosenthal pic.twitter.com/puV4L4h48K — Leona Lewis (@leonalewis) November 28, 2018

“My heart is singing the happiest song it’s ever sung,” she posted. “I’m bursting with joy and overcome with emotion that I get to embark on this new adventure with my best friend, my ride or die @dennisjauch. I can’t wait to be your wife … eeeek wife! What?! Argh!”

PEOPLE first confirmed Lewis and Jauch’s engagement in August.

At the time, the X Factor alum — who made her Broadway debut in Cats in 2016 — subtly flaunted her massive diamond engagement ring in several photos and videos posted on her Instagram Story during a trip to San Juan, Puerto Rico, where Lewis was shooting the second season of Sony Crackle’s drama The Oath.

The pair also celebrated their eight-year anniversary on the same trip.

“It’s been the most beautiful 8 years of my life with this incredible human being. Here’s to many more beautiful memories,” Jauch captioned an Instagram post marking the occasion.