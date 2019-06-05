Leona Lewis said goodbye to single life with a trip to paradise!

Last week, the “Bleeding Love” singer, 34, celebrated her impending nuptials with a bachelorette party in Waimea, Hawaii. The bride-to-be and eight of her closest pals stayed in the Mauna Kea Residences at the luxe Mauna Kea Beach Hotel.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Last August, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed the British pop star had gotten engaged to her longtime boyfriend, choreographer Dennis Jauch. Lewis and Jauch met in 2010 when he was performing as a backup singer on her tour; he popped the question after their eighth anniversary.

Leona Lewis's Bachelorette Party Josh Fletcher/Fletch Photography

Leona Lewis Josh Fletcher/Fletch Photography

Leona Lewis's Bachelorette Party Josh Fletcher/Fletch Photography

Leona Lewis's Bachelorette Party Josh Fletcher/Fletch Photography

The pair opened up about their engagement in an interview with PEOPLE last November.

“It’s amazing that we were brought together from different sides of the world through both of our passions, music and dance, whilst on tour in the U.K. eight years ago,” Lewis told PEOPLE in a statement at the time.

RELATED: Leona Lewis and Dennis Jauch Are Getting Married — See Her Ring and Gorgeous Engagement Shoot!

Lewis added: “We are both quite private people, but we wanted to share our happy news with everyone that has supported us and watched our relationship blossom over the years. We are so thrilled to be on this new adventure together and it is a beautiful feeling to share that love with you all.”

My heart is singing the happiest song it’s ever sung 🙏🏾✨💍 I’m bursting with joy and overcome with emotion that I get to embark on this new adventure with my best friend,my ride or die @dennisjauch I can’t wait to be your wife 🙈 eeeek wife! What?! Argh! @people @mrmikerosenthal pic.twitter.com/puV4L4h48K — Leona Lewis (@leonalewis) November 28, 2018

At the time, Lewis also shared her excitement on Twitter, writing: “My heart is singing the happiest song it’s ever sung. I’m bursting with joy and overcome with emotion that I get to embark on this new adventure with my best friend, my ride or die @dennisjauch. I can’t wait to be your wife … eeeek wife! What?! Argh!”