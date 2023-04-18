'You Make Me Feel Like Dancing' Singer Leo Sayer Marries Girlfriend After Nearly 40 Years Together

Leo Sayer married Donatella Piccinetti in Australia on Saturday after nearly 40 years of dating

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on April 18, 2023 02:10 PM
'You Make Me Feel Like Dancing' Singer Leo Sayer Marries Girlfriend
Donatella Piccinetti and Leo Sayer. Photo: Jackie Frank/Instagram

She still makes him feel like dancing!

Pop star Leo Sayer, known for his 1976 No. 1 hit "You Make Me Feel Like Dancing," married his longtime love Donatella Piccinetti on Saturday in their garden in Australia after nearly 40 years of dating.

Sayer, 74, shared the news on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of his bride's hand over his, with both showing off their new rings.

"This past weekend was truly a dream… 💍," he wrote on Instagram. "It was a very private ceremony where the couple were joined by 40 of their closest friends."

The Instagram caption said the newlyweds celebrated with a reception lunch in Berrima, Australia, near their home, and that they "couldn't be happier with how the day went."

Publishing executive Jackie Frank, a friend of the couple's, shared a photo of the pair on their big day, with both wearing white.

Sayer and Piccinetti opened up about their 38-year partnership on the Johnnie and Tiggy Walker Consciously Coupling podcast in 2021, and revealed that they first met back in 1984.

Piccinetti had recently moved to London from her native Italy and was working as a hostess at an Italian restaurant when Sayer came in to eat.

"I could see this guy looking at me and not eating… so I went up to them and said, 'Is everything OK?' And he said, 'Yeah. Who are you anyway?'" she recalled. "And then people, they were sitting around the bar, they said, 'Oh, do you know who that is?' I said no. 'Oh, that's Leo Sayer.' I knew his songs, I realized after, but I didn't know who he was."

As he tells it, Sayer was instantly struck by Piccinetti, and returned to the restaurant daily so he could ask her out. Unbeknownst to him, she was on vacation, so he left her an office full of flowers.

"It was love at first sight for me," he said. "She's just this lovely glowing light in my life."

Though the couple admits that there have been separations throughout their decades-long union ("We've not had an exactly normal relationship," Piccinetti said) the two said on the podcast that there was always something that kept them coming back to one another.

"This connection was always there," said Piccinetti. "It was undeniable… It's quite amazing, actually. It has been an adventure."

