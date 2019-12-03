The Absolute Sweetest Throwback Photos of Lenny and Zoë Kravitz

When you’re the daughter of Lisa Bonet (now married to Jason Momoa) and Lenny Kravitz, you’re already exponentially cooler than everyone — celebrity or not.
Here are Zoë and her parents back in 1989, looking adorable and unbothered at a press conference in N.Y.C.
The tiny cutie smiles extra wide as she’s held by her daddy.
The pair arrive at the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards in N.Y.C. matching in leather outfits. Dad topped his off with a bright purple hat, while Zoë wore strappy sandals.
Lenny plants a big kiss on his daughter’s cheek at the Grammys in 2000. Also worth noting: Zoë’s fashion-forward outfit, which is giving us so much life.
“Another year of dancing through this life with you my love. The best is yet to come,” the rocker captioned his sweet 31st birthday tribute to Zoë, whose birthday was Dec. 1.
Pre-teen Zoë Kravitz has us screaming. Her one-shoulder striped top and orange purse — worn to a screening party for 2002’s The Groovenians at Lucky Cheng’s — are too cute!
Lenny and his little girl can’t hold back their giggles at the Christian Dior Fashion Show during 2007’s Paris Fashion Week.
The ever-stylish pair can out-dress any celebrity father-daughter duo, and this photo is proof.
Love is seemingly beaming from Zoë’s eyes, straight into those of her father.
Dad Lenny holds his little girl’s hand at N.Y.C’s Wild: Fashion Untamed exhibition gala opening in 2004.
More kisses to spare at the 25th anniversary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame concert at Madison Square Garden in 2009.
This photo showcases how Zoë is the perfect blend of her stunning parents. Their looks are undeniable, but their strong bond as a family is even more evident.