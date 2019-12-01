Lenny Kravitz Celebrates Zoë Kravitz's Birthday with Sweet Father-Daughter Throwback Photo

Lenny Kravitz is sending love to his daughter Zoë Kravitz in honor of her 31st birthday.

On Sunday, the “Here to Love” singer, 55, shared a sweet throwback photo of himself holding his daughter closely in his arms when she was young.

“Another year of dancing through this life with you my love,” Lenny wrote. “The best is yet to come.”

In June, the Big Little Lies star married actor Karl Glusman at her father’s home in France. Zoë’s mother, Lisa Bonet, and her husband Jason Momoa were also in attendance.

Actor Momoa, 40, commented on Lenny’s throwback post with seven heart-eyed emojis.

Prior to the wedding, Lenny opened up to PEOPLE about how walking his only child down the aisle would be particularly moving for him.

“When that happens it’ll be a trip,” Kravitz said of Zoë’s big day, “and emotional for all the reasons anybody would understand, but also because that’s the one thing my mother talked about before she died, that she wanted to live long enough to see her granddaughter get married.”

The hitmaker’s mother, famed The Jeffersons actress and ’70s style icon Roxie Roker, died of breast cancer in 1995. “When my mother passed she was young,” he explained. “She remembers her, and has really fond memories, but it didn’t get to the point where they’d get into deep conversation.”

However, the singer said he’s happy to have been able to pass on what he could to his and ex Bonet‘s daughter.

“Love, respect, and hard work, honor, and discipline, all the stuff I learned,” he said. “And thankfully, Zoë got to experience my grandfather the last three years of his life deeply because he lived with us for the last three years of his life.”

The father of one also said that he was “proud” of Zoë, who is set to star as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the upcoming film The Batman opposite Robert Pattinson. “She’s amazing, and she’s all the things that I would have hoped for,” he raved. ”I’m a dad you know, but we’re friends. We’re very close. We talk about everything. We don’t hide things from each other.”