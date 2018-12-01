Lenny Kravitz Celebrates Daughter Zoë's 30th Birthday: 'I Love You Beyond Comprehension'

Lenny Kravitz is one cool dad.

On Saturday, the musician posted a fun photograph in tribute to his daughter Zoë Kravitz on her 30th birthday. In the snapshot, Lenny and the Big Little Lies actress zoom down a road as he steers a motorcycle and she playfully sticks out her tongue as the passenger.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Happy birthday baby girl @ZoeKravitz,” Lenny, 54, wrote on social media. “We ride ‘til the wheels fall off. I love you beyond comprehension. Xx.”

Zoë — whose mom is Lenny’s ex Lisa Bonet, 51 — is entering her milestone year with a shiny accessory: her engagement ring. Actor Karl Glusman popped the question to Zoë in February, and she revealed the news to Rolling Stone in October.

RELATED: Lenny Kravitz Opens Up About His Giant Scarf Meme: ‘I Cannot Escape This’

In the Rolling Stone story, Zoë opened up about the relationship she had with her dad when she was growing up with Bonet in Topanga Canyon, California.

“He wasn’t absent,” she told the magazine. “But he was working a lot. I didn’t feel abandoned or anything. But when you’re that age, and someone comes and goes, it feels like Santa Claus or something — it’s this event.”

At age 11, she moved in with Lenny in Miami. “He’d pick me up, and the entire school would flock to the parking lot,” Kravitz recalled. “And he wasn’t being subtle: He’d show up in a sports car and leather pants and a netted shirt. Like, ‘Dude, can you just be low-key a little bit?'”

RELATED VIDEO: Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman Walk the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Red Carpet in Paris

“Just a shirt that I can’t see your nipples through would be so dope,” she quipped.

Lenny and Zoë recently teamed up in a professional capacity.

In the fall, Lenny put together a Studio 54-inspired photography exhibition through his work as creative director of Dom Pérignon. The exhibition featured images of a dinner party that Zoë, designer Alexander Wang, actress Susan Sarandon and others attended.

He credited Zoë with animating the group.

RELATED: Zoë Kravitz Says She ‘Felt Like a Freak’ Growing Up Around ‘Mostly White’ Kids: ‘It Was a Rough Time’

“[The dinner party] started off with people standing around; it can be stiff,” he told PEOPLE in October. “So we just started to hang out and talk and my daughter was the catalyst. She got everybody to relax and got everybody talking. By the end you can see everybody really knows each other now, everybody’s really having a good time and it’s not fake.”