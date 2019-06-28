Lenny Kravitz Reveals Why Walking Daughter Zoe Down the Aisle Will Be Extra Emotional

Lenny Kravitz is gearing up to start tearing up.

With his daughter Zoë Kravitz‘s wedding to actor Karl Glusman reportedly taking place this weekend in France, the star, who opened up to PEOPLE earlier this year about his life now, said walking his only child down the aisle will be particularly moving.

“When that happens it’ll be a trip,” Kravitz said of Zoë’s big day, “and emotional for all the reasons anybody would understand, but also because that’s the one thing my mother talked about before she died, that she wanted to live long enough to see her granddaughter get married.”

Kravitz lost his mother, famed Jeffersons actress and ’70s style icon Roxie Roker, to breast cancer in 1995. “When my mother passed she was young,” he explained. “She remembers her, and has really fond memories, but it didn’t get to the point where they’d get into deep conversation.”

The “Here to Love” singer, 55, said he’s happy to have been able to pass on what he could to his and ex Lisa Bonet‘s daughter, 30.

“Love, respect, and hard work, honor, and discipline, all the stuff I learned,” he said. “And thankfully, Zoë got to experience my grandfather the last three years of his life deeply because he lived with us for the last three years of his life.”

“Proud” is an understatement for how he feels about Zoë, who recently returned for season two of HBO’s hit Big Little Lies. “She’s amazing, and she’s all the things that I would have hoped for,” he gushed.

“I’m a dad you know, but we’re friends. We’re very close. We talk about everything. We don’t hide things from each other.”