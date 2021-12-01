Lenny Kravitz Shares Sweet Throwback with Daughter Zoë on Her Birthday: 'I Love You Endlessly'

Lenny told PEOPLE in 2020 that he and Zoë can talk about "anything and everything"

For Lenny Kravitz, building sandcastles with his daughter will never go out of style.

Zoë Kravitz celebrated her 33rd birthday on Wednesday, and her iconic father dedicated a sweet social media post to her in honor of the occasion.

"Happy Birthday, Zoë. So many more castles to build together. I love you endlessly," the rocker, 57, captioned the throwback photo of the father-daughter duo building a sand castle together.

In July, Lenny and Zoë engaged in a hilarious social media exchange where Zoë made the suggestion that her father auditions in the third Magic Mike movie — following a post Lenny made showing off his abs.

Channing Tatum, who Zoë is now dating, also joined in on the fun and commented on the photo, "Oh s---!! Doing the lord's work i see!! Will be calling you shortly to get into your schedule my friend. Hehehe."

To the idea of auditioning for the movie, Lenny said he's "been ready."

Meanwhile, in October 2020, Lenny opened up to PEOPLE about his memoir Let Love Rule, where he detailed his close relationship with the Big Little Lies actress.

"Zoë and I have a very open dialogue," Lenny said at the time. "We can talk about anything and everything."

When he looks at the relationship he has with Zoë, whom he shares with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, Lenny, said it reminded him of the relationship that his late mother, Roxie Roker, had with her own father.

"My mother and my grandfather had a very close relationship — to the point where, as a teenager, I thought it was ridiculous," he said. "I would just say, like, 'You guys are on top of each other all the time.' They loved each other, and they valued each other. So when I see the relationship between Zoë and myself, I see the relationship between my mother and my grandfather. It makes me very happy that we've elevated to that level."

In February 2020, Zoë stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Kimmel and said she was in tears at her June 2019 wedding to Karl Glusman (who she is officially divorced from as of August) — all thanks to Lenny.

When Kimmel asked her what a "Lenny Kravitz speech" was like, the actress said, "It was beautiful."