Lenny Kravitz Rings in the New Year by Baring His Butt in Cheeky Instagram Post — See the Photo

Kravitz stars in the romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding alongside Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, out now

By
Published on January 5, 2023 05:35 PM
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz. Photo: Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Lenny Kravitz took the phrase "suns out, buns out" literally.

On Thursday, the rocker rang in the New Year by sharing a photo with fans where he's standing and gazing into a body of water on social media.

In the photo, only half of his body is shown — but from what we can see, the singer-songwriter is nude and baring his behind.

"New birth," the "I Belong to You" singer, 58, captioned the post.

On Christmas Day, Kravitz shared a similarly-serene photo on social media where he's leaning against a palm tree on the beach with his eyes closed.

"Sweet surrender…Thank you God. Merry Christmas," he captioned the post.

Lenny Kravtiz Shares Butt-Baring Photo with Fans: 'New Birth' https://www.instagram.com/p/CnChogVO0jz/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D
Lenny Kravitz. Lenny Kravtiz/instagram

Kravitz recently starred alongside Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in the Prime Video film Shotgun Wedding, which was released on Dec. 28.

Speaking to PEOPLE about his recent venture into the spirit business with Nocheluna Sotol, he revealed that it all began with a "dusty" bottle of a mysterious liquid he received about two years ago.

The singer was in the Dominican Republic shooting the film when the "secret bottle" was sent to him. He brought the bottle to a cast dinner one night and after a single shot of the spirit, he was "immediately intrigued."

"I started pouring shots for everybody," Kravitz told PEOPLE in October. "Everybody was digging it."

Meanwhile, in May 2021, Duhamel opened up about working with Kravtiz and Lopez on the movie and said it was "one of the best experiences I've ever had working."

RELATED: Jason Momoa Replies to Ex Lisa Bonet's Birthday Tribute from Lenny Kravitz on Instagram

"It was one of the best experiences I've ever had working, honestly. You're in the Dominican Republic, which is absolutely beautiful. We shot at some of the most gorgeous places you've ever seen," he said.

"J. Lo was awesome to work with. Lenny Kravitz is just a stud," he continued. "We had an awesome cast, we had an awesome crew, we had beautiful scenery all around. It's what you dream about when you set out to make movies."

Shotgun Wedding — produced by Lopez and Ryan Reynolds — is a romantic comedy that follows a couple bringing their families together for a destination wedding.

