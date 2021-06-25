Lenny Kravitz Says He Could 'Possibly' See How His Own Fashion Choices Influenced Harry Styles'

"It's nice to see him in the suits and the boas and all this stuff that I did back in the nineties," the musician told PEOPLE (The TV Show!)

Lenny Kravitz says he could "possibly" see how his fashion choices have inspired other younger artists throughout the years, including Harry Styles.

While chatting with PEOPLE (The TV Show!) Friday, the 57-year-old musician opened up to co-host Jeremy Parsons about the music video for his track "Raise Vibration," as well as his own style and that of the former One Direction member.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When asked by Parsons if he feels as though Styles, 27, is "heavily influenced" by his own sense of fashion, Kravitz said, "I think there's several things in there, and one of them could possibly be me."

"We met years ago on the road and became friendly, [he's a] really sweet guy," the singer continued. "And he was evolving from his group to what he's doing now, solo."

"So, it's nice to see him in the suits and the boas and all this stuff that I did back in the '90s," Kravitz added.

lenny kravitz, harry styles Credit: Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The "Fly Away" crooner knows a thing or two about being influenced as well, as his song "Raise Vibration" from his 2018 album of the same name drew inspiration from current times.

"It's in response to life, no matter what time period we're living in, what's going on. Love is always the answer," Kravitz said. "We're living in a time now where we need it more than ever. We really have to figure out how to work together despite our differences. We're all different, we all have the right to be different, and we should embrace other people's difference."

"Doesn't mean you're going to live like them, doesn't mean you're going to be like them, but respect it, embrace it and say, 'Hey, I'm me, you're you. And we can meet in the middle and we can live on this planet together and share this planet so that you can be happy doing what you do and I can be happy doing what I do,'" he added. "But this has been the age-old situation and problem. We haven't learned how to live together on this planet without getting violence involved and so forth."

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The song, and its accompanying Mark Seliger-directed music video, is also all "about nature," Kravitz also noted.

"Nature is our gift. And besides our issues with learning how to live with each other, our other issue is how we are going to bring our Earth back to health. This is our home. This is our only home. And we have to respect the gift that we were given, this beautiful gift of life living on this earth," he said. "So, I've been here in the Bahamas pretty much for the whole pandemic."

"I left for about seven weeks to make a film, but otherwise I've been here for a year and a half," he continued. "And I happen to be in this incredible place where the nature is so beautiful and inspiring. So I thought that that's enough to tell the story. You can't beat nature. You can't beat that."

RELATED VIDEO: Lenny Kravitz Opens up About Quarantining in the Bahamas With Just '5 Days Worth of Clothes'

During his chat with PEOPLE, Kravitz continued to further discuss living in the Bahamas and how being there inspires him daily to get "creative."

"I wake up [and the] first thing I do is thank God for another day of life, give thanks, gratitude. Go for a run, workout, sit and look at the water for a while, go in the ocean, go to the garden, pick some organic produce, have something to eat, go make music, go into the studio and get creative," he said. "And that's pretty much what my day is about."

"It's about being creative, taking this time to express myself here because this is such a great place to receive creativity," Kravitz continued. "You're wide open and it's easy to hear things here in your head, in your spirit. When you slow down, when you take the time to be quiet, it's just a wonderful place to receive."