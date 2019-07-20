Lenny Kravitz Opens Up About 'Beautiful' Relationship with Ex Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa

Image zoom (L-R) Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet put in a lot of work to get to where they are today.

Opening up about their journey, the 55-year-old musician shared becoming friends again after their split was “very difficult.”

“You go through a marriage with somebody, you break up and it’s very difficult,” Kravitz shared in an interview with U.K. publication The Times.

“But [Lisa and I] put the work in and we took the time so that we could become best friends again,” he shared. “Our families are blended.“

Kravitz and Bonet, 51, met in 1985 before eloping in 1987 and welcoming daughter Zoë Kravitz a year later. The pair were together until 1993 when they divorced amicably.

Beginning her relationship with Jason Momoa in 2005, Bonet went on to welcome two children before the couple officially tied the knot in October 2016.

The rocker also has a close relationship with Momoa, 39.

“I love her husband — he’s like a brother to me — and I love the kids,” Kravitz told The Times, once again underscoring that their tight dynamic didn’t just happen overnight.

“It’s beautiful, but it takes work,” he added.

Showing off their close bond, last December, the Aquaman star revealed that he and Kravitz have matching rings.

“I’m a huge fan of the artists I meet on Instagram love spreading the aloha. I got @lennykravitz a present made by @leroyswoodentattoos amazing bone skull ring,” he wrote alongside the shot of the men showing off their rings, before thanking Kravitz for coming to support him on that week’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

Opening up about how his relationship with Bonet has changed over the years, Kravitz told PEOPLE earlier this year that the pair are “like brother and sister” now.

“After Lisa and I separated, we learned to find a new relationship. Then I met Jason when they got together and I love him, he loves my kid and I love their kids and we’re all one big family,” he shared.