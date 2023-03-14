Lenny Kravitz Revealed as Host of the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards: 'I'm Thrilled'

Lenny Kravitz is ready to rock the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

The 58-year-old rocker has been tapped to host and perform at the awards show on March 27 as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

"I'm thrilled to host and perform at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards to celebrate the best in music," Kravitz says in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "As always, the show will feature some great surprises and unforgettable performances that music fans across the country won't want to miss."

Kravitz will help celebrate the most-played artists and songs across iHeartRadio stations and the app in 2022 after most recently performing during the In Memoriam segment of Sunday's 2023 Oscars ceremony.

"It's been a great year for music with so many inspiring hits. We can't wait to celebrate these artists and songs at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards," shared Tom Poleman, President and Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, in January. "Our annual awards show is one of the best in the industry at celebrating the power of music. This year's show will once again entertain fans with incredible performances and special collaborations. It will be the year's must-see event."

LL Cool J is expected to make a special appearance, with the show also featuring performances from Latto, Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Cody Johnson, Coldplay, Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, and Muni Long.

Musicians who received nominations include, but are not limited to, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber and more.

Alongside these nominees, iHeartMedia has also announced the nominees for songwriter of the year and producer of the year.

Amy Allen, Ashley Gorley, Justin Tranter, Omer Fedi and The-Dream are nominated in the songwriter category. Nominees for producer of the year include Blake Slatkin, Jack Antonoff, Kid Harpoon, Lou Bell and Tyler Johnson.

This year's show will also allow fans to vote for their favorite artists in categories including best lyrics, best music video, best fan army, the social star award, favorite tour photographer, TikTok bop of the year, favorite documentary, favorite tour style, favorite residency and favorite use of a sample.

Fans can vote by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards or on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags until March 20 at 11:59 PT for all categories.

The show will air live March 27 from the Dolby Theatre at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.