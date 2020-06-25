Lenny Kravitz Donates Food Vouchers to Bahamians in Need amid COVID-19: It's a 'Responsibility'

"I am always looking at finding new ways to support the people who live here," Lenny Kravitz tells PEOPLE

Lenny Kravitz is giving back to his community.

The legendary rocker, 56, recently launched a food voucher campaign through his Let Love Rule Foundation to help the people of the Bahamas — where he lives part-time on the rural island of Eleuthera — amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"It is an honor and responsibility for me to care for the beautiful people of The Bahamas," Kravitz tells PEOPLE. "From the dental and medical clinics we do each year, to now this with the food vouchers, I am always looking at finding new ways to support the people who live here in any way I can."

In addition to helping feed people in his beloved Eleuthera (which he even penned his 1993 song "Eleutheria" about) through the food voucher campaign, Kravitz is also helping the islands of New Providence and Grand Bahama. The campaign focuses on the islands' most vulnerable populations — including the elderly, persons with disabilities and persons with chronic, non-communicable illnesses such as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and kidney disease — as they require special diets.

"The Bahamas is proud of Lenny's many accomplishments, but we are even more proud of the fact that with all that he has accomplished, he has not forgotten his origin; that he still takes time out to champion causes in The Bahamas; that he still takes time out to ensure that our tourism product gets the attention that is necessary to cause our numbers to increase," Bahamas Minister of Social Services and Urban Development Frankie A. Campbell said in a statement.

"But that is not enough for him," he continued. "He helps not just with his talents, but also with his time and treasure and that deserves our appreciation. It is our hope that this would inspire persons at home who are able to, and others in the Diaspora around the globe, to come back home, to look back home, to send back home any sort of assistance that will lighten the burden on some, and that will inspire others to be the best that they can be."

Campbell said in his statement that they "almost" had to "force" Kravitz — who has also served as a brand ambassador for the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism since 2019 — "to allow us to thank him publicly."

"He did not want to receive any kind of public accolades, but the Bahamian people needed to know that he is helping in more ways than one," he said. "On behalf of the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development, on behalf of the Government and people of The Bahamas, on behalf of all of the persons that would have directly benefited from the donation, we wish to applaud his generosity."

Although he was raised in New York City and later in Los Angeles, Kravitz grew up spending summers in the Bahamas visiting his maternal side of the family (his mom was late Jeffersons actress Roxie Roker and his dad, of Ukrainian Jewish descent, was late TV producer Sy Kravitz).

Image zoom Lenny Kravitz Joao Canziani

Kravitz set down roots of his own in the Bahamas 30 years ago, and he told PEOPLE in 2019 that nothing has been more rewarding than bringing smiles to the people around him, through Let Love Rule and his dentist Jonathan Levine’s GLO Good Foundation.