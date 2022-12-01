Lenny Kravitz Shares Cute Throwback Photo to Celebrate Daughter Zoë's 34th Birthday: 'I Love You'

Lenny Kravitz is breaking out the old photos to celebrate his daughter.

The "American Woman" singer, 58, posted a sweet daddy-daughter picture of himself and Zoë in her toddler years on Thursday to celebrate her 34th birthday.

The sepia photo looks like it was taken in the late '80s, with Lenny wearing a simple black shirt and hat as he poses with little Zoë in his arms. She appears to wear a white dress as she stares up at the camera.

"@zoeisabellakravitz There isn't a moment that I don't marvel at who and what you are," Lenny captioned the post. "I'm so grateful that God chose us. I love you."

This birthday post echoes a similar one from last year, where he broke out another photo from his archives highlighting an intimate family moment with Zoë — whom he shares with ex-wife Lisa Bonet — making sand castles at the beach.

"So many more castles to build together," he wrote. "I love you endlessly."

Lenny has been one of Zoë's biggest and most vocal supporters, recently cheering her on for her role in The Batman. He wrote on Instagram, "Congratulations, my love, on this iconic moment. I am so proud of you."

Lenny and Zoë Kravitz at the Saint Laurent fashion show in Feb. 2020. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

He also shared some sweet words for her Saturday Night Live hosting debut earlier this year alongside a photo of him giving her a kiss on the cheek while she smiles up at the camera.

"To see you shine in the same building where your grandparents met and worked was surreal. You were perfection," Lenny wrote.

Lenny detailed his relationship with the Lolawolf singer in his memoir Let Love Rule, telling PEOPLE that they "have a very open dialogue" and "can talk about anything and everything."

Mike Coppola/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"My mother and my grandfather had a very close relationship — to the point where, as a teenager, I thought it was ridiculous," he said. "They loved each other, and they valued each other."

"So when I see the relationship between Zoë and myself, I see the relationship between my mother and my grandfather," he added. "It makes me very happy that we've elevated to that level."