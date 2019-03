After six seasons of playing Maddie Conrad on the television drama Nashville and performing as one half of the viral sister duo known as Lennon & Maisy, Lennon Stella was ready for something different — something new and something totally unexpected.

So she dyed her hair.

“On the show, I really didn’t have the freedom or the room to explore my individuality,” Stella tells PEOPLE during a recent interview. “Every week, I was a character. So when the show ended, I felt this need to change everything and explore everything, and that’s what I’m doing now. Dying my hair was just one of those ways I did that. I was really breaking out of my comfort zone, that’s for sure.”

Of course, changing the color of her long hair is just a small piece of some huge changes for the Ontario, Canada native since Nashville bid adieu back in 2018. Putting her Americana and rootsy-feeling music behind her, Stella has gone pop for the moment, as demonstrated in her new song and video for “Bitch (Takes One to Know One).”

“I love the feel of singer-songwriter, Americana type of stuff but I also have a pop side to me also that I found and that I wanted to get out,” says Stella, whose solo EP Love, me debuted in the Top 5 of Billboard’s Heatseekers Album Chart last November.

“I’ve always known what feels good to me and to be honest, that’s what I end up following. I never have wanted to put myself in a box. I didn’t want some sort of persona where people knew what to expect from me. I wanted to simply go with what felt natural and good in the moment, and that’s how this current music feels to me.”

Stella is bringing this new sounds to her fans on her first-ever headlining tour, kicking off its U.S. dates in Boston on Friday. The run has her playing a total of 18 dates, with sold-out shows already booked from New York to Chicago to Los Angeles. And while the opportunity to bring her new music to her fans is exciting, it’s also a bit nerve-racking for the teen.

“If I’m being honest, just looking at the tour dates makes me feel claustrophobic,” Stella admits with a nervous laugh. “I’m a planner in every aspect of my life. But the fact is that I’ve never toured before — I look at everyone around me and I’m like, ‘I don’t know how to do this.’ Everything is moving so fast. I’m the queen of overthinking. There are so many good things happening in my life, but I am the type that will stress about the littlest of details.”

So how does she plan to combat the stress that comes with becoming a certified pop star?

“I always have to remember to take a breath,” she says. “I just keep my eyes straight ahead. The best advice I have been given is that if all of these things weren’t happening, I would be waking up in my bed wishing they were.”

And while Stella may be a tad uneasy about the tour that lies in front of her, she’s excited too — and has a very clear idea of the vibe she wants to convey to fans in attendance.

“I want it to feel like we are just hanging out in my living room,” explains Stella. “I want it to feel that intimate. I want everyone to feel what I’m singing. That’s the main thing for me.”

In fact, while her look and her sound have changed, Stella says that one thing has not — and that’s her fans.

“The fan support has been incredible,” says Stella, who is also set to open for both The Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer this fall on their North American headline arena tour. “It was something I considered a lot, considering that the music that I made on the show really wasn’t my music. I didn’t want the change to be jarring to my fans, but they are still engaged. It’s almost if we are growing up together.”

Lest we not forget — Stella is only 19 years old.

“I’m 19 but I don’t feel 19,” she says. “Not even one single piece of me feels like I’m 19. But I don’t feel like I have missed out on anything. Its always about following your heart, no matter how old you are. I don’t want to lock myself into some sort of persona. Everyone changes and you have to stay true to that. You never want to be something that you are not.”

But one change Stella is not ready to make is where she calls home.

“To be completely honest, I’m just still very at ease living here in Nashville,” she admits. “I was out in Los Angeles recently and I just didn’t feel balanced. It just feels good to be back at home.”