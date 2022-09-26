Lena Stone Is Married! All the Details from the Singer's Nashville Wedding to Michael Beckham

Lena Stone is married to the love of her life.

On Saturday, the singer-songwriter — who released her self-titled debut album in April — and Michael Beckham tied the knot at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, a special place for the couple.

"Music is such a central part of my life and of our chosen home of Nashville, and we've been going to the symphony together since the beginning of our relationship," Stone told PEOPLE ahead of the ceremony. "It's a really meaningful place for us to get married."

Lena Stone and Michael Beckham. Kristin Sweeting Photography

Throughout their entire wedding day, Stone, 29, and Beckham, 38, a film producer with Stormlight Pictures, said they wanted to "highlight all of the amazing things that Nashville has to offer." So, they worked with mostly local vendors, including Eric Adler Clothing for the groom's custom tux, Bruce Pittman Events for the wedding planning and Lauren Marie Atkinson Designs for the flowers.

Prior to the ceremony, the couple did a first look, where they said they planned to exchange "personal vows" privately.

"I can't wait for our first look when he gets to see me in my dress for the first time," said Stone, who accessorized her dress with her late grandmother's earrings as her "something old."

Lena Stone. Kristin Sweeting Photography

During the ceremony, one of the couple's "dearest friends" Phil Barnes — who is also Stone's producer — married them.

"He is deeply thoughtful and eloquent," Stone said. "We knew he would do a fantastic job and make our ceremony so personal to us."

Michael Beckham and his groomsmen. Kristin Sweeting Photography

After the ceremony came the reception, where guests indulged in a gluten-free red velvet wedding cake with Swiss meringue buttercream from local bakery Frothy Monkey as Stone and Beckham did their first dance as a married couple.

"We took a few dance lessons together to prepare, and that was one of my favorite parts of the whole wedding planning process," Stone said.

Lena Stone's shoes. Kristin Sweeting Photography

As she prepared for the wedding, Stone also recorded a "special new version" of her song "Love of My Life (Wedding Version)" that she included on the deluxe version of her debut album that dropped in August.

Lena Stone. Kristin Sweeting Photography

Stone and Beckham's love story began almost nine years ago, when they met through mutual friends at a writers' round at the bar 3rd and Lindsley. After a year of being friends "with secret crushes on each other," they decided to make things official.

As to how Stone knew Beckham was the one, she said it was "when he started spending time with my family and I saw how well he fit in with everyone and how much they loved him too."

Lena Stone and Michael Beckham. Kristin Sweeting Photography

Beckham, meanwhile, knew Stone was the one before they even started dating because of "all the time we spent getting to know each other" as friends first.

"We would go out to catch up over drinks, and I remember how time seemed to not exist when we were together," he said. "She made me so happy then, and she still makes me so happy now."

Lena Stone. Kristin Sweeting Photography

After Beckham popped the question with an engagement ring from Consider the Wldflwrs in the summer of 2021, the two wanted to wait to get married until they both finished school.

Stone credits their strong relationship to "great communication."

"We make a real effort to check in with each other," she said. "And we love date night, even if it's just a casual drink at a bar down the street and a chance for us to catch up and connect."

Michael Beckham and Lena Stone. Kristin Sweeting Photography

As she looks to her future with Beckham, Stone said she's excited for all of the "milestones that come next."

"I can't wait for all the big moments — buying a house and getting a dog and becoming parents someday — but also the little everyday moments in between," she said.

Before forever though comes the honeymoon, which the couple will spend in Italy. "We're going to relax and celebrate!" Stone said.