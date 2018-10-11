Lena Dunham Says Calvin Harris Was Her Least Favorite Taylor Swift Boyfriend — Here's Why

Taylor Swift has a long list of ex-lovers — and her pal Lena Dunham has a least favorite.

Dunham, 32, said during Plead the Fifth on Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she is not too fond of Calvin Harris, 34.

In a pre-taped video, her former Girls castmate Andrew Rannells asked, “Lena, who has been your least favorite of Taylor Swift’s boyfriends?”

Host Andy Cohen chimed in to remind Dunham that fellow guest Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s brother Jake Gyllenhaal dated Swift briefly in 2010. Cohen said, “I will point out of course that you are seated next to the sister of one of Taylor Swift’s former boyfriends, so choose your gentleman carefully.”

“My least favorite of Taylor’s boyfriends — and I want to do right by her on this question, and I’m also proud because I haven’t pleaded the fifth on any of these, and I think that makes me some kind of champion,” Dunham started. “My least favorite was Calvin Harris because I felt that he was petty in the public and who needs to do that?”

Previously in the segment, Dunham revealed that she considers comedian Daniel Tosh one of the biggest misogynists in Hollywood. Explained Dunham, “He said a really unkind thing about my breasts, but he said in a context in which I felt like he was shutting down a lot of women for having bodies he didn’t consider to be normative.”

PEOPLE confirmed in June 2016 that Swift, now 28, and Harris had split after dating for 15 months.

“There was no drama. Things just don’t work out sometimes,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time. “No one cheated.”

In the wake of the breakup, Harris blasted Swift on Twitter in July 2016 after news broke that she had written his hit “This Is What You Came For.”

“And she sings on a little bit of it too. Amazing lyrics writer and she smashed it as usual,” the deejay wrote in since-deleted tweets. “I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals though. And initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym.”

Harris continued that it is “hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though.”

“I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do,” Harris said about Swift, who was seeing Tom Hiddleston at that point. “I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it.”

Harris later said that he regretted his Twitter tirade. “It was completely the wrong instinct,” he told British GQ. “I was protecting what I see as my one talent in the world being belittled. It felt like things were piling on top of me and that was when I snapped.”