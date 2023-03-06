Inside YouTube Star Lele Pons Wedding to Rapper Guaynaa — Where Paris Hilton Was a Bridesmaid!

YouTube sensation Lele Pons and Puerto Rican rapper Guaynaa are married!

The pair held a "modern luxury affair with a whimsical garden vibe" at Miami's Fairchild Botanical Gardens on Saturday, March 4 to celebrate their love, PEOPLE confirms.

Guests at the star-studded affair (designed and planned by Gianna SanFilippo) with florals by Birch Event Design included Paris Hilton, who was one of Pons' bridesmaids. Among other attendees were Camila Cabello, Steve Aoki, Danny Ocean, Juanpa Zurita, Natalia Jiménez, Chayanne, Becky G, Natti Natasha, Diplo, Winnie Harlow, Aitana, Foodgod, Twan Kuyper, Anwar, Montana Tucker, Julissa Prado, Kunno, Calle y Poché, Johann Vera, Domelipa, Greeicy and James Charles.

Lele Pons and Guaynaa. Emily Prada

The bride, 26, wore three gowns during the festivities, including a custom haute couture creation made in Paris by Zuhair Murad for the ceremony, a mermaid cut lace dress by Julie Vino for the reception and a satin halter dress by Pnina Tornai for the party.

During her speech at the reception, the Venezuelan-American YouTuber, actress and singer spoke of her love for Guaynaa, 30, before the newlyweds cut an opulent 10-tier creation in varying flavors of chocolate and vanilla.

Guaynaa and Lele Pons. Phraa

"Se te nota...that you like Guaynaa! That's what my friends told me about you, from day one. Today my purpose is to make you happy for the rest of my life and now I say to my friends, 'Yes, it shows, I love you Guaynaa!'" she said.

"Lele, I never thought I would love a person as much as you. You are my wife and the woman I will be with for the rest of my life," Guaynaa replied.

Guaynaa and Lele Pons. Emily Prada

Se te nota refers to one of the couple's songs, which has more than 425 million views on YouTube. Pons has 17.8 million YouTube subscribers and Guaynaa has 3.41 million subscribers.

Paris Hilton, 42, took to Instagram to share a message for the "perfect couple."

"It was an honor to be your bridesmaid on your special day.🥹 Congratulations @LelePons and @Guaynaa!🥳 I'm so happy for you and loved celebrating your love.👩‍❤️‍👨 Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness. 💖 I love you so much sis!"

Natalia Jiménez performed with a mariachi band for the couple's first dance. And musical performances continued throughout the night with Natti Natasha, Becky G, Sebastián Yatra, Mau and Ricky all taking to the stage, along with Pons and Guaynaa themselves.