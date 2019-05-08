Led Zeppelin Announce First Authorized Documentary in Honor of the Band's 50th Anniversary

The surviving members of Led Zeppelin have come together for a new documentary honoring the 50th anniversary of the legendary band’s debut.

The as-yet-untitled film, which is currently in post production, features new interviews with Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones — marking their first time participating in such a project. The production is helmed by director Bernard MacMahon, who previously oversaw the 2017 American Epic docuseries on PBS.

“When I saw everything Bernard had done both visually and sonically on the remarkable achievement that is American Epic, I knew he would be qualified to tell our story,” Page, 75, said in a statement announcing the film on Wednesday. Plant, 70, also echoed the sentiment, saying: “Seeing Will Shade, and so many other important early American musicians, brought to life on the big screen in American Epic inspired me to contribute to a very interesting and exciting story.”

According to the press release, the film will explore the individual paths of the four bandmates prior to coming together in 1968, and will culminate in the release of the band’s landmark second album, Led Zeppelin II, which marked the start of their reign as definitive hard rock icons.

The film eschews historians, journalists and other talking heads, drawing only on the voices of the band to tell their history. Drummer John Bonham, who died in 1980, will be included through rare archival interviews.

“The time was right for us to tell our own story for the first time in our own words,” Jones, 73, added in the statement, “and I think that this film will really bring that story to life.”

The documentary will reportedly be shopped at the Cannes Film Festival. More details, including the projected release date, are still to come.