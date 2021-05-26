During Wednesday's season 5 finale, the Grammy winner takes the Masked Singer stage once more, this time with top three contestants Black Swan, Chameleon and Piglet

Watch LeAnn Rimes Return to The Masked Singer to Perform with the Season 5 Finalists

The Sun rises again!

In an exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's finale of The Masked Singer, season 4 winner LeAnne Rimes returns to perform with the three season 5 finalists: Black Swan, Chameleon and Piglet.

Rimes, 38, belts her Grammy-nominated hit "How Do I Live" from a platform also occupied her Sun costume. After kicking off the ballad, Black Swan, Piglet and Chameleon all join in. The color-changing lizard adds his hip-hop flair to the track by hyping the audience to put their "hands up."

Sun and Leann Rimes Sun; LeAnn Rimes | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX; Paul Archuleta/Getty

Rimes will also join panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke as a guest judge for the season finale that will determine who takes home the Golden Mask trophy and reveal the identities of Black Swan, Chameleon and Piglet. The "Can't Fight the Moonlight" singer beat out Mushroom (Aloe Blacc) and Crocodile (Nick Carter) to bring home the statue in season 4.

In last week's season 5 semifinals, Yeti narrowly missed out on a spot in the top three and unmasked after his energetic rendition of "Celebration" by Kool & the Gang. Former B2K member Omarion turned out to be under the fuzzy white outfit.

The Masked Singer -- Yeti -- Omarion Credit: Michael Becker/Fox (2)

"I thought that it was a great opportunity as a performer to try something new," the "Ice Box" singer told PEOPLE of why he went on The Masked Singer. "I've been performing since I was 14, 15; I've been in the music business for such a long time. And I looked at this as like a challenge."

