LeAnn Rimes Reveals She First Met Husband Eddie Cibrian as a Teen — But Neither of Them Remember

So much for love at first sight.

For years, fans of LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian — not to mention the couple themselves — believed that they met in 2009 on the set of the TV movie Northern Lights and then got engaged two years later on Christmas Eve. But recently they were surprised to discover that they actually came face to face many years before that, and neither one recalled.

“We don’t remember meeting each other,” Rimes explained during a recent interview on Entertainment Tonight. Rimes, now 36, was just a teen at the time. “There is a photo of it, clearly, and it is odd. We both were like, ‘Wait, what?’ I think he was 23, I was 14 at the time, and he was doing Young and the Restless. He found that right after we had worked together. He was just digging through some photos in his garage and found it.”

The pair, who share Cibrian’s kids Mason, 15, and Jake, 11, from his marriage to Brandi Glanville, celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in April, but their Yuletide engagement makes the holidays extra special.

“We usually go over to his parents,” she says of the Cibrians. “They make this huge Cuban feast and then we come home and I will leave a trail of candy canes from their doors to the tree.”

This year Rimes is packing in the holiday cheer by starring in an upcoming Hallmark Channel movie It’s Christmas, Eve, alongside Christian Convery and Tyler Hynes.

It’s Christmas, Eve premieres Saturday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m.