Lea Michele Will Return to the Place Where She Got Married for a One-Night-Only Concert

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock (12910676v) Lea Michele 'Spring Awakening: Those You've Known' premiere, New York, USA - 25 Apr 2022

Lea Michele's next solo performance will be at a venue that's especially close to her heart.

The actress, 35, will return to Napa Valley's Carneros Resort — where she wed husband Zandy Reich in 2019 — for a one-night-only concert on June 7 at 7:30 p.m. as part of Broadway and Vine's 2022 Concert Series.

The monthly concert series, founded by Jacob Langfelder, pairs Broadway performers with wine and culinary experiences in picturesque vineyard settings. Michele will take the stage in the resort's idyllic Hilltop Vineyard, and her performance marks the opening night of the 2022 season.

In March 2019, Michele and Reich tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, celebrating with over 200 family members and close friends including Michele's Glee pals Darren Criss and Becca Tobin, as well as her Scream Queens costar Emma Roberts.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Lea Michele (L) and Zandy Reich attend the 2019 InStyle and Warner Bros. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle) Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Michele walked down the aisle in a custom Monique Lhuillier dress. She told PEOPLE at the time that making sure their special day had a timeless style was important to both her and Reich.

"It's important to [Zandy and me] that we look back on our photos, and that they're classic," she said at the time. "I wanted to stay away from a lot of current trends."

Capturing the timeless feel was a theme throughout Michele and Reich's big night, from celebrating traditions like spending the night before the wedding apart to including Michele's longtime best friend Jonathan Groff as her "man of honor."

Facade of the Farm restaurant at Carneros Resort and Spa hotel in Napa, California, September 11, 2021. . (Photo by Sftm/Gado/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) Credit: Sipa/AP

Earlier this week, Michele reunited with her Spring Awakening costar for the premiere of the upcoming HBO documentary, Spring Awakening: Those You've Known, which airs on HBO May 3 and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

While in rehearsals for the 15th anniversary concert, which was held last November, Michele — who welcomed son Ever with Reich in August 2020 — got to spend some quality time with other members in the Spring Awakening cast who became moms.

Last year, she shared a photo on Instagram of her and cast members Lauren Pritchard and Lilli Cooper strolling the streets of New York City with their babies (Michele's son Ever, 20 months; Cooper's son Bodie, 7 months; and Pritchard's son Xander, 20 months). "I've known these girls for over 15 years. And now we are mamas together," Michele wrote in her caption. "Love you Lo and lil 😭❤️."