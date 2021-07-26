Lea Michele to Release Lullaby Covers Album Forever Dedicated to Son Ever: A 'Dream Come True'

"Music was my way of communicating with him to let him know that everything was going to be fine," Michele tells PEOPLE

Lea Michele has a very special musical project in the works.

On Monday, the singer/actress announced that she will be releasing a lullaby album covering songs from Guns N' Roses to Kacey Musgraves to Christina Perri, dedicated to her 11-month-old son Ever Leo, this fall.

"As an artist, I've always loved the idea of making a lullaby album, but throughout my pregnancy and this year with my baby, that passion has grown even more," the 34-year-old tells PEOPLE. "I had a very intense pregnancy as I've spoken about publicly and that's when I started to use music to help calm my baby inside of me, to let him know that even though I might be very scared, and there may be a lot that's unknown, but no matter what that he was going to be OK and that we were OK."

"Whether I was singing songs to him or playing music for him in my belly, music was my way of communicating with him to let him know that everything was going to be fine," the former Glee star adds. "And then when we were so blessed with the gift of him being born I started using my voice in a way that I never had before: to sing to my son. I've never enjoyed singing more than I do now, so making this album, Forever, is such a dream come true for me in so many ways."

In a short trailer for the album, Michele sings to "Sweet Child O' Mine" as she spends time with her adorable son near a beach. "I'm so excited to share with you all this special album, FOREVER, that means so much to me,❤️" she wrote on Instagram.

The album's title is a play on words as the album is dedicated to her son, named Ever.

"I hope that when he listens to it when he's older that he will love it. I've recorded all the songs I sing to him and ones we love to listen to," she adds. "I've taken pop songs I love by artists like Kacey Musgraves and Christina Perri and reimagined them to become soothing lullabies. But it's not just for parents — it's also for anyone who needs a moment in their day just to breathe."

Michele also reflects on the long, past year, when the world endured a pandemic, but she also was able to welcome her son into the world.

"This past year has been a year filled with much growth, love, the beautiful exhaustion that comes with being a parent, incredibly happy moments and a true peaceful grounding that I am so thankful for," she says. "I'm so proud of this project, more than anything I've ever done before. And I can't wait to share it with everyone."

The forthcoming LP is her first record since Christmas in the City, which she released in 2019. She's also dropped albums Places in 2017 and Louder in 2014.

Michele and her husband Zandy Reich welcomed Ever in August 2020, "Everyone's happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "He's been an easy baby so far."