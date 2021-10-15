Lea Michele sang a cover of the Fleetwood Mac song, which fans also noted was sung by her late Glee co-star Naya Rivera in a popular episode of the show

Lea Michele Teases Upcoming Lullaby Album with 'Songbird' Snippet — and Recruits Son Ever to Help!

Lea Michele is gearing up for the release of her upcoming lullaby album — with a little help from its inspiration, her son Ever!

Michele, 35, teased the album, titled Forever, in a black-and-white clip on Instagram Thursday that featured the toddler playing with a record player.

The clip was set to Michele's cover of "Songbird" by Fleetwood Mac, which joins seven other songs, including "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Here Comes the Sun," on the album's tracklist.

The song choice was a poignant one for fans of Glee, who noted that "Songbird" was sung by Michele's late co-star Naya Rivera in a fan-favorite, Fleetwood Mac-themed episode of the show.

"This brought back some memories from when i watched glee omg I'm crying🤧🤧Naya would be amazed🤍," one fan wrote.

Added another: "Made me think of naya's version on glee 😢 Beautiful Lea 💙"

In the clip, 14-month-old Ever played around with a record player and sat atop various other records, including Stevie Nicks' best-of LP Crystal Visions, the soundtrack to Hair, Bad Company's Straight Shooter, and others by Janis Ian and Sam Cooke.

Michele previously opened up to PEOPLE about the process of recording Forever, which she described as "very emotional."

"Every song that I picked for this album Forever was either a song that I sang during my pregnancy or to my son once he was born," she said. "'Oh, What a World' was the first song that I played in my car moments after leaving the doctor when I found out that I was pregnant. 'Sweet Child O' Mine' and 'Here Comes the Sun' were two songs that my husband [Zandy Reich] and I played as we drove to the hospital the day he was born."

"And 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' is one of my favorite songs that I sing to Ever now," she added. "So each one of these songs brings back its own set of memories for me. Whether it was a challenging moment in my pregnancy that music helped me get through or a beautiful moment looking into the eyes of my son for the first time, music has always helped heal me in my life and brought me joy and I hope this album does the same for everyone."