Lea Michele Says Her Son Ever 'Loves Listening' to Forever Lullaby Album: 'Very Emotional for Me'

"It felt so cathartic and exhilarating to be back in the studio, to sing again, and to do what I love so much," she tells PEOPLE

Lea Michele is excited for her album to be out in the world.

Sharing the album cover and tracklisting for Forever, the lullaby album she recorded for her son Ever, 13 months, exclusively with PEOPLE, the songstress and former Glee actress opens up about her son's favorite tracks and the meaning behind her new music.

"It was truly such a joy going back into the studio to record this album Forever. After taking time off of work during my pregnancy and postpartum to be with my son it felt so cathartic and exhilarating to be back in the studio, to sing again, and to do what I love so much," the 35-year-old tells PEOPLE. "I recorded this album at a beautiful private studio in the woods on the East Coast this past spring. It was very remote and helped bring the perfect peaceful essence to this album that I was hoping it would exude."

Michele — who will include covers of songs such as "Sweet Child O' Mine," "1000 Years" and "Oh, What a World" on the album — says the entire process of making her album was "very emotional for me."

Lea Michele Lea Michele | Credit: CJ Isaac

"Every song that I picked for this album Forever was either a song that I sang during my pregnancy or to my son once he was born," she says. "'Oh, What a World' was the first song that I played in my car moments after leaving the doctor when I found out that I was pregnant. 'Sweet Child O' Mine' and 'Here Comes the Sun' were two songs that my husband [Zandy Reich] and I played as we drove to the hospital the day he was born."

"And 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' is one of my favorite songs that I sing to Ever now," she adds. "So each one of these songs brings back its own set of memories for me. Whether it was a challenging moment in my pregnancy that music helped me get through or a beautiful moment looking into the eyes of my son for the first time, music has always helped heal me in my life and brought me joy and I hope this album does the same for everyone."

But Ever's favorite song on the album? "Yellow," a cover of Coldplay's hit.

"I'm such a huge Coldplay fan. I walked down the aisle at my wedding to one of their songs and so I really wanted this song to be on the album," she says. "So it makes sense that this would be his favorite track!"

Michele says that she has enjoyed the last year with her baby and has found "a new and favorite" moment with him every day as he continues to grow.

"Those first few months when you bring your baby home from the hospital you are so exhausted but you relish those quiet still moments together. I thought I would miss that so much and I do but I'm really enjoying this phase right now where he is so engaged and we can start to have conversations and communicate together," she says. "Every day we walk to the beach together and we sit on the sand and pick out shells and he points to the water and the birds tries to say words that he can't yet and it's so adorable."

"I try to be so present and take a mental picture because it's such a special time that he and I get to share together that I will cherish forever," she adds.

Here's the tracklist for Michele's Forever, out Nov. 5.