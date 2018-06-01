Glee-ful Reunion! Go Behind the Scenes of Lea Michele and Darren Criss' Tour Opening Night in Nashville

The Glee alums will be traveling to Pittsburgh, Toronto, Chicago and more through July 1 for their LM/DC tour

Melody Chiu and Katie Kauss
June 01, 2018 05:45 PM
MEETING THE FANS
Katie Kauss
GETTING GLAM
Katie Kauss
HERE'S LOOKING AT YOU
Katie Kauss
QUICK REHEARSAL
Katie Kauss
FUNNY GIRL
Katie Kauss
ONE LAST LOOK
Katie Kauss
GANG'S ALL HERE
Katie Kauss
GLEE-FUL REUNION
Katie Kauss
A QUIET MOMENT
Katie Kauss
GOING LIVE
Katie Kauss
HITTING THE STAGE
Katie Kauss
DYNAMIC DUO
Katie Kauss
<p>Michele and Criss will be performing through July 1 in various cities for <a href="https://www.lmdctour.com/">their tour</a>.</p> <p>June 2: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania &mdash; Benedum Center</p> <p>June 3: Washington D.C. &mdash; Kennedy Center</p> <p>June 5: Indianapolis, Indiana &mdash; Murat Theatre</p> <p>June 6: Columbus, Ohio &mdash; Ohio Theatre</p> <p>June 8: Easton, Pennsylvania &mdash; State Theatre Center for the Arts</p> <p>June 9: Newark, New Jersey &mdash; NJPAC</p> <p>June 10: Toronto, Ontario &mdash; Sony Centre</p> <p>June 26: Chicago, Illionois &mdash; Chicago Theatre</p> <p>June 27: St. Louis, Missouri &mdash; Peabody Opera House</p> <p>June 29: Atlanta, Georgia &mdash; Cobb Energy Center</p> <p>June 30: Durham, North Carolina &mdash; DPAC</p> <p>July 1: Charlotte, North Carolina &mdash; Ovens Auditorium</p>
TAKE A BOW

Katie Kauss
MEETING THE FANS

GETTING GLAM

HERE'S LOOKING AT YOU

QUICK REHEARSAL

FUNNY GIRL

ONE LAST LOOK

GANG'S ALL HERE

GLEE-FUL REUNION

A QUIET MOMENT

GOING LIVE

HITTING THE STAGE

DYNAMIC DUO

TAKE A BOW

