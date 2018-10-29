Lea Michele & Darren Criss Cover 'Shallow' from A Star Is Born: 'We've Never Done This Before'

Lea Michele and Darren Criss are far from the shallow now.

During the duo’s LM/DC tour on Friday, the former Glee co-stars delivered their own spin on Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s powerful number “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

“There have been some new songs that have come out,” Criss explained to the audience in a fan’s video of the performance. “We’ve never done this before.”

“I’m obsessed with the remake of A Star Is Born,” he added. “So we’re going to play a song from that.”

“We’ve literally sang this never,” Michele said. The Scream Queens actress, 32, and American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace leading man, 31, then belted out the song together as Criss accompanied the duet on guitar.

Lea Michele and Darren Criss cover Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" from #AStarIsBorn 🌟 pic.twitter.com/7QWuqcj1HE — Ryan | Lady Gaga 🏳️‍🌈 (@ryanleejohnson) October 27, 2018

“Tonight.. Shallow. This was my dream,” Michele wrote on Twitter. “I ❤ you @DarrenCriss #LMDCtour.”

Criss has been vocal about his love of A Star Is Born. On Instagram earlier in October, he shared a selfie with Cooper — who wrote, directed and starred in the film — and captioned it with praise.

“The sheer feat of what Bradley Cooper pulled off with @starisbornmovie is, to me, breathtaking, and probably the most arresting thing about the film as a whole,” he started. “There’s a reason for why they‘re such a divisive category of film. But I gotta say, I really think Bradley nailed it across the board: SUPERB directing, thoughtful writing, a grounded and compelling performance, solid songwriting, committed singing & playing- he did it ALL. I wasn’t surprised, but nonetheless deeply impressed.”

“I’ve been lucky enough to have a few interactions with this guy in the past, and they were all totally cool, relaxed encounters,” he added. “However, upon seeing him RIGHT after seeing the film- man, I was so blown away by what he accomplished that I mutated into a full-blown Dorkasaurus Rex.”

“It’s been about a month since I saw @starisbornmovie but it has still stayed with me,” he wrote in another Instagram. “I can’t wait to see it again … Who’s goin with me?”