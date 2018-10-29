Lea Michele & Darren Criss Cover 'Shallow' from A Star Is Born: 'We've Never Done This Before'

Darren Criss and Lea Michele
John Lamparski/Getty Images
Emily Zauzmer
October 29, 2018 12:05 PM

Lea Michele and Darren Criss are far from the shallow now.

During the duo’s LM/DC tour on Friday, the former Glee co-stars delivered their own spin on Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s powerful number “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

“There have been some new songs that have come out,” Criss explained to the audience in a fan’s video of the performance. “We’ve never done this before.”

“I’m obsessed with the remake of A Star Is Born,” he added. “So we’re going to play a song from that.”

“We’ve literally sang this never,” Michele said. The Scream Queens actress, 32, and American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace leading man, 31, then belted out the song together as Criss accompanied the duet on guitar.

RELATED: ‘I Made a Friend for Life’ and More of Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga’s Sweetest Quotes About Each Other

“Tonight.. Shallow. This was my dream,” Michele wrote on Twitter. “I ❤ you @DarrenCriss #LMDCtour.”

RELATED VIDEO: Lea Michele Celebrates Her Engagement with the ‘Most Epic and Beautiful’ Star-Studded Party

Criss has been vocal about his love of A Star Is Born. On Instagram earlier in October, he shared a selfie with Cooper — who wrote, directed and starred in the film — and captioned it with praise.

“The sheer feat of what Bradley Cooper pulled off with @starisbornmovie is, to me, breathtaking, and probably the most arresting thing about the film as a whole,” he started. “There’s a reason for why they‘re such a divisive category of film. But I gotta say, I really think Bradley nailed it across the board: SUPERB directing, thoughtful writing, a grounded and compelling performance, solid songwriting, committed singing & playing- he did it ALL. I wasn’t surprised, but nonetheless deeply impressed.”

“I’ve been lucky enough to have a few interactions with this guy in the past, and they were all totally cool, relaxed encounters,” he added. “However, upon seeing him RIGHT after seeing the film- man, I was so blown away by what he accomplished that I mutated into a full-blown Dorkasaurus Rex.”

RELATED: Lady Gaga Releases ‘I’ll Never Love Again’ Music Video from A Star Is Born with Bradley Cooper

“It’s been about a month since I saw @starisbornmovie but it has still stayed with me,” he wrote in another Instagram. “I can’t wait to see it again … Who’s goin with me?”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.