Lauryn Hill and Lookalike Daughter Selah Marley Sit Front Row at Saint Laurent Runway Show

Lauryn Hill and daughter Selah Marley, 19, had a date night at the runway on Wednesday. The pair sat alongside celebs Julianne Moore and Kate Moss as they previewed Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2019 Womenswear/Menswear Collection at Liberty State Park in New Jersey.

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber also looked on as their 16-year-old daughter Kaia led fellow models down the catwalk in a western inspired ensemble.

Also in attendance were actors Sebastian Stan, Dave Franco, Jerrod Carmichael and Charlie Heaton.

Singer Lauryn Hill and daughter Selah Marley. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

To honor the 20th anniversary of Hill’s groundbreaking R&B album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, the “Doo Wop (That Thing)” singer has set off on a special summer tour to celebrate the occasion.

The 20-date trek, which kicked off on Tuesday in Virginia Beach, will feature the Miseducation album in full and include guest performers at each stop. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Hill’s MLH Foundation, which backs a multitude of charities around the world.

The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill Tour runs in cities throughout North America through Oct. 5.