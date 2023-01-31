Lauren London on Grief and Growth Since the Death of Love Nipsey Hussle: 'I Wish He Was Here'

London opened up about her late husband and her new film You People on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast

By
Published on January 31, 2023 03:19 PM

Lauren London has gotten acclaim for her performance in Netflix's new comedy You People, but there's one person's feedback she wishes she could hear: Her late boyfriend Nipsey Hussle.

On Monday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, London, 38, opened up about her latest role, and how she's "still a work in progress" these days, nearly four years after the death of her love Nipsey Hussle.

London says that she while she has been focusing on trying to find peace and celebrate her parenting and career triumphs, including the "success of having a job and meeting people and people showing me love," that she still experiences "the feeling of there's one person you wished was here to watch the movie with you."

"I also don't want to give a misconception that I'm at peace and I'm walking around on a cloud," London told PEOPLE Every Day host Janine Rubenstein. "I have to wake up with the intention of this every day because there are days I don't want to, and I'm like angry about it. And that's what healing is. It is up and down, side to side, all over the place. You know what I mean? And with each new level, there's something else."

"And I wish he was here, so it's really a choice," London continued. "And so I'm making a choice every day, but I don't wanna give off this perception that, you know, 'Oh, everything's all flowers...' But I think if you make the choice and that you're intentional with how you would like to show up in life, it could be more gentle than harsh."

Lauren London (L) and Nipsey Hussle attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Steve Granitz/WireImage

London shared some of her happier moments with Rubenstein as well, including sweet anecdotes about her children and funny stories from the set of You People, which also stars Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, and Jonah Hill. You People, written by Hill, 38, and Black-ish's Kenya Barris, tells the story of Hill and London's relationship as they try to navigate the awkward waters of meeting each other's families.

The film also stars Sam Jay, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, and others.

Lauren London at the premiere of "You People" held at the Regency Village Theatre on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Lauren London. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

As London explained, she and Hill share a special friendship, and even bond over "anxiety and work and grief."

"He's a real genuine person and I think I would consider myself a really genuine person," she said. "And I think when you have a mutual respect for each other and you're both mature and grown and you really want to do good work, it created like a friendship. And outside of that, we are both from Los Angeles — we actually have a lot more in common than you would think."

London also spoke on one of her favorite days on set, when she filmed a scene with Long, Murphy, Hill, Louis-Dreyfus and Duchovny, all "in the same room" together.

"It was just fun and it was really, you know, like a masterclass watching Eddie and Julia and David and Nia and even Jonah," she said. "I say Jonah's an improv master and so was Eddie and you know, all of them. So it was just a lot of laughter, you know, Eddie and Julia talking about their SNL days. I'm asking Mia about Boyz n the Hood because I grew up watching that stuff. And she's an LA girl and, yeah, it's just, those are my favorite days."

You People is currently available to stream on Netflix.

