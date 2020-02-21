Lauren London Sets the Record Straight on Dating After Nipsey Hussle Death: 'I'm a Woman in Grief'

Lauren London is not tolerating any rumors surrounding her romantic life.

Earlier in the week, a gossip website speculated that the former girlfriend of the late Nipsey Hussle was dating Sean “Diddy” Combs after he shared a picture of himself and London at the Roc Nation pre-GRAMMY brunch that took place last month.

“More Lost Files … Me & My Sister @laurenlondon at the @rocnation brunch,” Diddy, 50, captioned the shot that saw the hip-hop mogul standing behind the actress, 35, who lost Hussle less than a year ago in March 2019.

Though Diddy referred to London as his “sister” in the post, many began to speculate and wonder about the status of the pair’s relationship.

But London was quick to set the record straight on her Instagram account, captioning a photo of the late rapper, “Forever and even after Call me Lady Hussle” on her Instagram Story while captioning the same photo, “Still His! King Ermias! Never Forget!” on her official Insta feed.

Following her initial posts, London also posted a black and white message that read, “Stop f—ing with me and my name. Now let me get back to healing” with the caption, “I’m all love and peace but never forget….I’m a woman in grief and I don’t play about Nip, my family, my character and code.”

London and Hussle dated from 2013 until his murder at the age of 33 last March. The duo shared a 3-year-old son together, Kross.

London is also the mother of son Kameron, 10, with her ex Lil Wayne, while Hussle had a daughter, Emani, 11, with his ex Tanisha Foster.

London broke her silence on Hussle’s death through Instagram last April, writing, “I am completely lost. I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul…. I’m lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words.”

The 2020 Grammy Awards honored Hussle with an emotional and star-studded tribute last month that saw John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Kirk Franklin, Roddy Ricch and YG hit the stage together to honor their late friend and the legacy he has left behind.

Hussle posthumously won his first Grammy award that night, and London accepted the honor on his behalf during the pre-telecast ceremony ahead of the show.

London took the stage with Hussle’s family, including his grandmother, to accept the award for best rap performance for his track “Racks in the Middle.”

“I speak on behalf of our family … in honor of Nip, who was a phenomenal vessel,” London shared at the time. “Nip did it not just for the awards, but for the people. And God allowed him to use this music to speak his truth, give his wisdom, and something that we will forever be able to live with.”

His grandmother added, “I wanted to thank all of you for showing all the love that I have felt for him all of his life that will always live in my heart.”